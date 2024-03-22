Fox News Politics: Coming after Trump Tower

Welcome to Fox News’ Politics newsletter with the latest political news from Washington D.C. and updates from the 2024 campaign trail.

-White House calls Biden impeachment inquiry ‘embarrassing’

-Republicans hit Biden over $110 billion tax hike

-GOP billionaires rally behind Trump as 2024 looms

Towers Fall

Lawyers for former President Trump are blasting New York Attorney General Letitia James’ “unconstitutional” attempts to block the GOP presumptive nominee’s appeal and force a property sale as the deadline for him to post hundreds of millions of dollars of bond in the case looms.

Trump and his legal team have appealed and requested a stay on his $464 million civil fraud judgment. On Monday, his lawyers said that “ongoing diligent efforts have proven that a bond in the judgment’s full amount is a ‘practical impossibility,’” amid attempts to approach about 30 surety companies.

James has pushed back, calling Trump’s request for a stay “extraordinary” and “improper.” James has said that Trump should be able to secure the entire value via multiple sureties or offer his real estate holdings as collateral.

Trump attorney Clifford S. Robert on Thursday sent a letter to the Appellate Division of New York’s Supreme Court, arguing James’ efforts are “unconstitutional.” But ahead of Monday’s deadline, Trump’s team is looking at all available options.

White House

‘BIGGEST CHALLENGE’: Psaki warns about third-party threat to Biden’s re-election …Read more

WORST FOOT FORWARD: White House calls GOP Biden impeachment inquiry ’embarrassing’ …Read more

Capitol Hill

ALARMING EARMARKS: Democrat earmarks include funding for late term abortions and groups that push gender transitions for kids …Read more

NEW GREEN NEW DEAL: AOC revives signature concept for public housing bill …Read more

‘EN MASSE’: House government weaponization committee probes IRS’s use of AI …Read more

‘HIGHER PRICES’: Republicans hit Biden over proposed $110B energy tax hike …Read more

‘NOT SACRED’: GOP hardliners furious at Johnson for rushing $1.2T government spending bill …Read more

PEEPING TOMS: Nancy Mace unveils bill aimed at harsher penalties for voyeurism …Read more

Tales from the Campaign Trail

‘CRITICAL JUNCTURE’: State’s largest police union makes major endorsement in 2024 presidential race …Read more

TAKING THE REINS: Progressive money man Alex Soros busy huddling with Dems as 2024 campaign heats up …Read more

BIG BUCKS: GOP billionaires rally behind Trump as he looks to level playing field in fundraising blitz with Biden …Read more

Across America

KEEP IT MOVING: Manhattan DA urges judge not to give Trump more time to review thousands of new documents before trial …Read more

‘ABSOLUTE WEIRDOS’: Dems flip script on GOP crime agenda, targeting RNC convention plans with surprising name …Read more

IN THE RED: California votes to spend $6.4B on homeless crisis despite spiraling debt …Read more

RITTENHOUSE PROTEST: Angry student protesters disrupted Kyle Rittenhouse’s TPUSA event …Read more

‘FAIR GAME’: Ex-NBC exec deletes Barron Trump tweet amid backlash, gives explanation …Read more

