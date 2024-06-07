Fox News Politics: Declinin’ Biden?

Welcome to Fox News’ Politics newsletter with the latest political news from Washington D.C. and updates from the 2024 campaign trail.

– Biden gives speech near the beaches of Normandy to commemorate D-Day

– Kamala Harris’ late night appearance interrupted by anti-Israel demonstrator

– Hunter Biden was back in court where his sister-in-law and ex-lover testified about his addiction… and hers

Cognitive concerns

Ex-Biden administration staffer Michael LaRosa called out “faux outrage” from Democrats after a bombshell Wall Street Journal story from Wednesday revealed that President Biden is showing “signs of slipping” in private meetings.

“The faux outrage over the use of blind sources is especially rich coming from political staffers in both parties,” LaRosa wrote in a social media post responding to Democratic lawmakers who attacked “anonymous” Republican sources quoted by the Journal.

“The NYT, the WSJ, the WAPO are not extensions of the Democratic Party and nor should they be,” LaRosa declared.

Biden’s recent gaffes and misstatements have come under scrutiny as the campaign heats up, and as he prepares to debate former President Trump in June.

BIDEN IN DECLINE? White House urged Dems to tout Biden’s sharpness ahead of WSJ report …Read more

White House

‘NO COMMENT’: FBI still mum on Hunter Biden laptop …Read more

‘C’MON NOW’: Ex-Biden staffer calls out Democrats for ‘faux outrage’ over article about aging president …Read more

D-DAY WARNING: Biden, speaking near beaches of Normandy, urges world to support Ukraine against Russia …Read more

Capitol Hill

UP IN THE AIR: House lawmakers are using this jaw-dropping way to commemorate D-Day in Normandy …Read more

RED FLAG: GOP House candidate’s legal work for CCP-tied company scrutinized …Read more

‘WREAKING HAVOC’: GOP rep identifies understated fallout from border crisis …Read more

‘DISGRACED ISOLATIONISTS’: McConnell ties WWII tensions to current day with dire warning …Read more

Tales from the Campaign Trail

‘MAGA NIGHTMARE’ Dem candidate floats ‘re-education camp’ for Trump voters …Read more

FIRING BACK: War of words erupts between Trump VP contender Donalds and top Democrats over his ‘Jim Crow’ comment …Read more

‘INACTION’: Kamala Harris appearance on Kimmel show disrupted by anti-Israel protesters …Read more

VETTING UNDERWAY: Trump campaign accelerates vetting of potential running mates …Read more

LOW ENERGY: Republicans eye Biden energy policies as weak spot in race to keep House …Read more

DECISION TIME: Arizona voters will decide fate of Texas-style border law at the ballot box …Read more

Trials and Tribulations

‘RUSSIAN PLAYBOOK’: Video goes viral of media pundits previously casting doubt on Hunter laptop …Read more

LOVE AND DRUGS: Hunter Biden returned to court after whirlwind day of testimony from exes …Read more

EXPANDED HEARING: Trump classified docs judge expands hearing to consider ‘unlawful’ appointment of Special Counsel Jack Smith …Read more

Across America

DECLARING ‘INDEPENDENCE’: Youngkin pulls VA out of CA green pact …Read more

SORE LOSER: Did Hillary Clinton just compare Trump to the Nazis on D-Day? …Read more

‘MAN OF GREAT PRINCIPLE’: Reagan’s principles, patriotism remembered 20 years after his death …Read more

