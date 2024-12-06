Fox News Politics: Defining DOGE

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump transition, exclusive interviews and more Fox News politics content.

Here’s what’s happening…

-Nevada Dems say ‘working-class’ states need to be prioritized in 2028 primary schedule

-Biden aides consider preemptive pardons for Fauci, Schiff and Cheney

-Republicans slam Biden migrant parole program: ‘Rife with fraud’

Many Americans don’t trust the federal government, and Elon Musk — an eccentric billionaire business tycoon tasked by President-elect Donald Trump with helping slay the unwieldly bureaucratic leviathan — thinks that’s just the right attitude.

“I think we should not trust the government,” Musk has previously declared.

Apparently, people are way ahead of him.

“As of April 2024, 22% of Americans say they trust the government in Washington to do what is right “just about always” (2%) or “most of the time” (21%),” Pew Research Center noted earlier this year…Read more

‘DARK MARK’: Hunter Biden pardon will be ‘dark mark’ on Biden legacy: historian…Read more

‘BRACE FOR IMPACT’: Boston City Council doubles down on obstructing deportations ahead of Trump inauguration…Read more

TRUMP HEARING: Trump assassination attempt hearing devolves into screaming match…Read more

MORE POLICE SUPPORT TO COME: Massive police org calls on Trump, Rand Paul to swiftly confirm Noem to DHS…Read more

DEMS ‘SELLING AMERICAN PEOPLE A LIE’: Selling Americans a ‘lie’: How election integrity attorneys battled left-wing efforts to upend voting laws…Read more

WELCOME TO THE HILL: You’ve been elected to Congress. Now what? Freshman Republican reveals what it’s like to enter office…Read more

‘PENDULUM IS SWINGING’: ‘The pendulum is swinging’: Experts weigh in on historic SCOTUS transgender case amid oral arguments…Read more

SHAKING UP THE HOUSE: Dem Rep. Nadler steps down from top spot on Judiciary Committee, endorses Raskin…Read more

‘UNDO THE DAMAGE DONE’: Firebrand GOP lawmaker demands Mayorkas preserve border crisis records for Trump admin…Read more

‘FAILED’: Pro-Trump impeachment Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy targeted for ouster of Freedom Caucus founding member…Read more

SLIM MARGIN: Former Dem congressman who lost by 109 votes in 2020 confirmed to lifetime judicial seat…Read more

‘MINI ANTIFA WARRIORS’: Former Obama officials who now run popular podcast selling ANTIFA gear for kids: “ANTIFA baby onesie”…Read more

‘YOU’RE WELCOME!!!’: Trump congratulates bitcoiners — El Salvador’s Nayib Bukele takes victory lap with bitcoin over 100K…Read more

‘HIGHLY CONCERNING ISSUE’: Arizona Republican lawmakers ask for investigation into county recorder’s handling of 2024 election…Read more

‘DISTUBRING & DISGUSTING’: Sexual misconduct at Veterans Affairs facility is ‘disturbing and disgusting,’ House committee chairman says…Read more

‘MISCARRIAGE OF JUSTICE’: Soros DA ripped by police for ‘war’ on cops after officer sentenced to prison…Read more

ALLEGED STONEWALLING?: Iowa sues Biden administration to verify status of 2,000 registered voters who may be noncitizens…Read more