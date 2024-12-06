Fox News Politics: Defining DOGE
-Nevada Dems say ‘working-class’ states need to be prioritized in 2028 primary schedule
-Biden aides consider preemptive pardons for Fauci, Schiff and Cheney
-Republicans slam Biden migrant parole program: ‘Rife with fraud’
Many Americans don’t trust the federal government, and Elon Musk — an eccentric billionaire business tycoon tasked by President-elect Donald Trump with helping slay the unwieldly bureaucratic leviathan — thinks that’s just the right attitude.
“I think we should not trust the government,” Musk has previously declared.
Apparently, people are way ahead of him.
“As of April 2024, 22% of Americans say they trust the government in Washington to do what is right “just about always” (2%) or “most of the time” (21%),” Pew Research Center noted earlier this year…Read more
