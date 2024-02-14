Fox News Politics: Dems’ age-old question

Welcome to Fox News’ Politics newsletter with the latest political news from Washington D.C. and updates from the 2024 campaign trail.

What’s Happening?

– Ex-Hunter Biden associate testifies to House panel

– House prepares to vote on Biden border chief impeachment

– New York’s 3rd district voting on a replacement for ex-Rep George Santos

Who could step up?

Democrats have overwhelmingly backed President Biden’s 2024 re-election. But the damaging report released last week by Special Counsel Robert Hur has breathed new life into the belief that the party will ultimately replace him as nominee ahead of the 2024 general election.

Here are five of the top names being mentioned as a potential replacement for Biden should he decide — or is pressured — not to run for a second term:

1. California Gov. Gavin Newsom

Democrat strategists and members of the media continually mention him as a future presidential hopeful, but that future could come sooner rather than later should Biden’s plans change.

2. Vice President Harris

Harris’ presidential ambitions have been known since her first unsuccessful run for the White House in 2020, when she failed to gain support over her Democrat primary opponents, including Biden. Despite her low approval rating and frequent gaffes as vice president, she continues to insist she’s “ready to serve” as commander in chief, if necessary.

3. Former first lady Michelle Obama

Obama has been one of the more surprising names floated as a potential replacement for Biden, considering her lack of political experience. But she remains popular to Democrats, and former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy keeps floating the possibility.

4. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

Despite declining a run for the White House, Whitmer appeared to leave the door open for a future presidential run after her convincing re-election win during the 2022 midterm elections, a year that was expected to be a difficult one for Democrats.

5. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear

Beshear has been seen as a rising star within the party given his status as one of the most popular governors in the country, despite being a Democrat leading a red state. That status grew following a big re-election win last year over then-Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, who was considered a rising GOP star.

White House

‘ENABLER’ BIDEN: Joe Biden ‘enabled’ family to sell access to ‘dangerous adversaries,’ key witness tells House panel…Read more

WITH THE BANNED: Biden campaign gains thousands of TikTok users in first day, despite him restricting app use over security issues …Read more

BIDEN’S PLAN: White House says it was Biden’s idea to hold press conference after release of special counsel’s report …Read more

Capitol Hill

ROUND TWO: House to hold second impeachment vote for Biden border chief …Read more

EYES ON HUR: Jim Jordan eyes testimony from Biden Special Counsel Robert Hur: Sources…Read more

‘BIASED INVESTIGATION’: Elise Stefanik calls for Trump NY AG James to be disbarred over handling of Trump trial …Read more

Tales from the Campaign Trail

AGE-OLD QUESTION: Jon Stewart mocks Biden TikTok video that made president ‘end up looking older’…Read more

CHILLING DEMOCRACY: New York voters brave winter storms to vote for ex-Rep. Santos’ replacement …Read more

LAKE EFFECT: Kari Lake earns key endorsement in crucial Senate battleground race …Read more

‘AGGRESSIVE’: GOP Rep Zinke alleges husband of primary opponent punched a staff member …Read more

‘POLITICAL GAME’: Vulnerable House Dem backpedals after refusing to condemn antisemitic phrase …Read more

Across America

‘ECONOMIES WILL SUFFER’: Mayors want work permits extended to keep migrants employed, receive new asylum seekers …Read more

SPECIAL COUNSEL ON THE CLOCK: Supreme Court gives Jack Smith a deadline to respond to Trump’s attempt to delay trial until after election …Read more

‘SPECIAL TREATMENT’: New polls shows majority of Americans believe Biden got off easy in special counsel probe …Read more

