Fox News Politics: Dire warnings

– GOP senator makes a startling comparison between AT&T outage and cyberthreats

– Biden lashes out at Russian President Putin during California fundraiser

– Nikki Haley remains defiant against Trump as South Carolina primary approaches

‘It’s Going to be Worse’

GOP Sen. Marco Rubio warned on social media that the AT&T outage affecting tens of thousands of Americans pales in comparison to what a potential China cyberattack would look like.

“I don’t know the cause of the AT&T outage,” the Florida Republican posted on X on Thursday. “But I do know it will be 100 times worse when #China launches a cyber attack on America on the eve of a #Taiwan invasion.

“And it won’t be just cell service they hit, it will be your power, your water and your bank.”

Rubio’s warning came as tens of thousands of AT&T customers reported outages on Thursday morning for their home phone, internet and mobile phone services, according to Downdetector.

Earlier this month, FBI director Christopher Wray warned that China’s cyberattacks against the U.S. and its allies are reaching a “fever pitch.”

White House

OUTPACING MEXICO: Chinese encounters in key border sector exceeding neighbor …Read more

‘NAGGING AND COMPLAINING’: Some reporters privately annoyed by White House influence efforts …Read more

LIFE IMITATING ART? Second gentleman Doug Emhoff says he and VP are ‘living’ HBO’s ‘Veep’ in real life …Read more

COPYCAT: AOC mocks Biden for doing ‘Trump impressions’ on the border crisis…Read more

‘CRAZY SOB’: Biden lashes out at Putin during California fundraiser …Read more

AI IN THE DOJ: Justice Department announces former Kamala Harris adviser as first artificial intelligence officer …Read more

Capitol Hill

PARTY CRASHERS: John Fetterman slams fellow Democrats who are critical of Biden: Wear a ‘MAGA hat’ …Read more

HEATED DEBATE: Rep Ro Khanna, Bishop Barron clash on abortion, finds common ground on religious liberty and immigration …Read more

CHEAPER BY THE DOZEN: House GOP leaders back away from key government spending promise …Read more

SPEAKING OUT: Speaker Johnson slams ‘desperate’ Biden after calling GOP ‘worse’ than segregationists at fundraiser …Read more

‘SHEER POWER GRAB’: Sen Bill Hagerty explains why Dems tolerating border ‘carnage’ …Read more

TOUCH DOWN IN TAIWAN: Bipartisan group of House members make unannounced trip …Read more

KICKING THE CAN: Congress likely to punt government shutdown deadlines again: sources …Read more

Tales from the Campaign Trail

HALEY REMAINS DEFIANT: Haley remains defiant against Trump but changes goalposts …Read more

‘EMBARRASSING’: Lara Trump unleashes on Nikki Haley amid RNC feud, refusal to drop out of GOP race …Read more

Across America

PLANNED PARENTHOOD PETITIONS: Planned Parenthood petitions Wisconsin Supreme Court to make 1849 abortion law unconstitutional …Read more

NORTH CAROLINA SCHOOLS: A 30-year-old North Carolina education funding argument is back in the state Supreme Court …Read more

BIG ACCUSATIONS: Atlanta reparations task force calls Fulton County ‘complicit’ in stealing land from Black residents …Read more

‘I FEEL SLIGHTED’: Civil rights leader slams Biden’s menthol cigarette ban, says his group excluded from talks …Read more

TENNESSEE MARRIAGE BILL: Gov signs law allowing public officials to decline to perform weddings they disagree with …Read more

CAPITAL CRIME: Teen charged in break-in of Secret Service SUV outside Biden’s granddaughter’s home …Read more

PIVOTAL RULING AHEAD: Judge in Trump Georgia case in ‘unenviable’ position …Read more

