Fox News Politics: Doggett Determination

– White House staffers are reported to be literally afraid of President Biden

– Congressional Democrats plot revenge on the Supreme Court

– How potential Biden replacements stack up against Trump

The call is coming from inside the House

Rep. Lloyd Doggett of Texas became the first elected Democrat to call on President Biden to withdraw from the 2024 presidential race, saying the president “failed” to defend his record and reassure voters that he’s the man for the job during last week’s debate.

Acknowledging Biden’s accomplishments for his party, Doggett said in a Tuesday statement that “many Americans have indicated dissatisfaction with their choices in this election.”

“President Biden has continued to run substantially behind Democratic senators in key states and in most polls has trailed Donald Trump. I had hoped that the debate would provide some momentum to change that. It did not. Instead of reassuring voters, the President failed to effectively defend his many accomplishments and expose Trump’s many lies,” the 77-year-old Democrat said ….Read more

White House

PSAKI CIRCLES BACK: Ex-Bidenpress secretary to meet with House GOP panel over Afghanistan withdrawal …Read more

‘ATTACK’ ON JUSTICE: Biden savages SCOTUS on immunity ruling after urging respect for justice system …Read more

GRILLING SEASON: White House takes questions on camera for first time since debate …Read more

‘SCARED S—LESS’: White House disputes a report that staffers are afraid of Biden …Read more

Capitol Hill

‘HIS DECISION’: Democratic congressman urges Biden to consider effect of debate on the party …Read more

‘DEMOCRACY’: Congressional Dems plot revenge for high court’s ruling in Trump case …Read more

Tales from the Campaign Trail

COURT JESTERS: Press defended Biden’s mental fitness before debate disaster …Read more

GET ‘CANDID’: Sen. Whitehouse says people ‘horrified’ with Biden’s debate performance …Read more

BATTING FOR BIDEN: How potential replacements on the Dem ticket stack up against Trump …Read more

TIME FOR KAMALA: Longtime Democrat urges Biden to step aside and allow VP Harris to take over as party’s 2024 nominee …Read more

‘IT’S ARMAGEDDON’: Biden donors rally around ‘Plan B’ after debate debacle …Read more

POLL POSITION: Debate gives Trump a boost over Biden, according to new national survey …Read more

‘MALAISE’ PART DEUX: NY GOP chair says Trump can win big blue prize …Read more

CASH DASH: Biden campaign spotlights massive June fundraising haul …Read more

OUT OF TIME: Legal experts say Trump immunity ruling likely pushes election interference trial beyond Election Day …Read more

PARTY ELDERS: A look at recent progressive figures who refused to step down over age concerns …Read more

SUPREME IMPACT?: How the blockbuster Supreme Court presidential immunity ruling impacts the Biden-Trump 2024 rematch …Read more

Trials and Tribulations

SEE YOU IN SEPTEMBER: Judge Merchant moves back Trump sentencing date …Read more

Across America

ANTISEMITISM EXPOSED: Jewish prosecutors raise alarm in America’s largest DA office …Read more

DOZENS RELEASED: 43 illegal immigrants accused of El Paso border stampede set free in US …Read more

POLITICALLY MOTIVATED?: EXCLUSIVE: Photos surface of election worker accused of theft hobnobbing with Dem politicians …Read more

WAIT AND SEE: Supreme Court declines to get in the middle of ongoing Illinois gun ban cases …Read more

‘BOOMING’: New report exposes eye-popping amount of money transgender surgery industry is raking in …Read more

DOUBLE STANDARD: Viral clip shows media pushing 25th Amendment on Trump over 600 times …Read more

BIG DECISION: 5 key lines from Supreme Court Trump immunity decision …Read more

Across the Pond

UK RUMBLE: These are the key contenders in the UK’s fast-approaching national election …Read more

NO LAUGHING MATTER: BBC host defends post calling for Trump assassination after SCOTUS ruling …Read more

