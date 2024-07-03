Fox News Politics: Doggett Determination
– White House staffers are reported to be literally afraid of President Biden
– Congressional Democrats plot revenge on the Supreme Court
– How potential Biden replacements stack up against Trump
The call is coming from inside the House
Rep. Lloyd Doggett of Texas became the first elected Democrat to call on President Biden to withdraw from the 2024 presidential race, saying the president “failed” to defend his record and reassure voters that he’s the man for the job during last week’s debate.
Acknowledging Biden’s accomplishments for his party, Doggett said in a Tuesday statement that “many Americans have indicated dissatisfaction with their choices in this election.”
“President Biden has continued to run substantially behind Democratic senators in key states and in most polls has trailed Donald Trump. I had hoped that the debate would provide some momentum to change that. It did not. Instead of reassuring voters, the President failed to effectively defend his many accomplishments and expose Trump’s many lies,” the 77-year-old Democrat said ….Read more
White House
PSAKI CIRCLES BACK: Ex-Bidenpress secretary to meet with House GOP panel over Afghanistan withdrawal …Read more
‘ATTACK’ ON JUSTICE: Biden savages SCOTUS on immunity ruling after urging respect for justice system …Read more
GRILLING SEASON: White House takes questions on camera for first time since debate …Read more
‘SCARED S—LESS’: White House disputes a report that staffers are afraid of Biden …Read more
Capitol Hill
‘HIS DECISION’: Democratic congressman urges Biden to consider effect of debate on the party …Read more
‘DEMOCRACY’: Congressional Dems plot revenge for high court’s ruling in Trump case …Read more
Tales from the Campaign Trail
COURT JESTERS: Press defended Biden’s mental fitness before debate disaster …Read more
GET ‘CANDID’: Sen. Whitehouse says people ‘horrified’ with Biden’s debate performance …Read more
BATTING FOR BIDEN: How potential replacements on the Dem ticket stack up against Trump …Read more
TIME FOR KAMALA: Longtime Democrat urges Biden to step aside and allow VP Harris to take over as party’s 2024 nominee …Read more
‘IT’S ARMAGEDDON’: Biden donors rally around ‘Plan B’ after debate debacle …Read more
POLL POSITION: Debate gives Trump a boost over Biden, according to new national survey …Read more
‘MALAISE’ PART DEUX: NY GOP chair says Trump can win big blue prize …Read more
CASH DASH: Biden campaign spotlights massive June fundraising haul …Read more
OUT OF TIME: Legal experts say Trump immunity ruling likely pushes election interference trial beyond Election Day …Read more
PARTY ELDERS: A look at recent progressive figures who refused to step down over age concerns …Read more
SUPREME IMPACT?: How the blockbuster Supreme Court presidential immunity ruling impacts the Biden-Trump 2024 rematch …Read more
Trials and Tribulations
SEE YOU IN SEPTEMBER: Judge Merchant moves back Trump sentencing date …Read more
Across America
ANTISEMITISM EXPOSED: Jewish prosecutors raise alarm in America’s largest DA office …Read more
DOZENS RELEASED: 43 illegal immigrants accused of El Paso border stampede set free in US …Read more
POLITICALLY MOTIVATED?: EXCLUSIVE: Photos surface of election worker accused of theft hobnobbing with Dem politicians …Read more
WAIT AND SEE: Supreme Court declines to get in the middle of ongoing Illinois gun ban cases …Read more
‘BOOMING’: New report exposes eye-popping amount of money transgender surgery industry is raking in …Read more
DOUBLE STANDARD: Viral clip shows media pushing 25th Amendment on Trump over 600 times …Read more
BIG DECISION: 5 key lines from Supreme Court Trump immunity decision …Read more
Across the Pond
UK RUMBLE: These are the key contenders in the UK’s fast-approaching national election …Read more
NO LAUGHING MATTER: BBC host defends post calling for Trump assassination after SCOTUS ruling …Read more
