Fox News Politics: Eyes on Biden

TOP STORIES

EYES ON BIDEN: The president delivers his second State of the Union address to Congress Tuesday night as his approval ratings are still well underwater and the southern border has been flooded with migrants, but after positive economic news and a midterm cycle where Democrats defied expectations. What do Americans want to hear most from the president? Read more from Fox News Digital Originals: State of the Union has Americans demanding answers from President Biden on top concerns

WAIT OF THE UNION: The 2023 State of the Union speech comes as the 2024 presidential cycle is starting to get underway. Biden has said numerous times that he intends to run for re-election, and he’s started laying the groundwork for a campaign. How soon will he announce? Read more from Fox News’ Paul Steinhauser:Biden’s 2024 re-election announcement could come after his State of the Union speech. But how soon?

I SPY WITH MY BIG BALLOON: After spending days hovering over the U.S. and lingering over key military sites, a Chinese spy balloon was shot down off the coast of South Carolina. Democrats praised Biden for his caution, but critics wondered why it took so long to bring it down. Biden officials claimed that during former President Trump’s time in office, other Chinese surveillance vessels entered U.S. airspace.

FLASHBACK: Biden mentioned China only three times in his State of the Union speech last year… Read more from Fox News’ Jessica Chasmar: Biden only mentioned China 3 times in 2022 State of the Union address

WITH FRIENDS LIKE THESE: A high-profile former lawyer who donated big money to Democrats and hosted a fundraiser for President Biden was indicted by federal grand juries in two states for allegedly embezzling more than $18 million from legal clients. Read more from Fox News’ By Aaron Kliegman:Major Democrat donor tied to Biden indicted for allegedly embezzling millions from suffering clients

ON CAPITOL HILL…

ON NOTICE: The new House Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government will hold its first hearing Thursday to hear from lawmakers, FBI officials and legal experts on how the Justice Department has allegedly attacked American civil liberties. Read more from Fox News’ Brooke Singman: Weaponization of government panel to hold first hearing on DOJ’s alleged attack on American civil liberties

BORDER WARS: House Democrats opened Tuesday’s hearings on the border crisis with a tweet accusing Republicans of using the forum to “amplify white nationalist conspiracy theories.” Read more from Fox News’ Adam Shaw: GOP reps spar with Oversight Dems at border hearing over ‘white nationalist’ claim

ROAD TO IMPEACHMENT? The House Oversight Committee brought in border patrol agents last Tuesday “to better learn how [DHS Secretary Alejandro] Mayorkas has left them behind.” Read more from Fox News’ Ronn Blitzer: Patrol agents to testify at border crisis hearing, as House Republicans push to impeach DHS Sec Mayorkas

BORDER IN CRISIS: Last week, the House Judiciary Committee held hearings about the border crisis, particularly the huge amounts of fentanyl being smuggled across the border. Read more from Fox News’ Ronn Blitzer: House GOP tackles ‘Biden Border Crisis’ in hearing to focus on security, fentanyl

OMAR OUSTED: After the House voted to remove Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., progressive members of the “Squad” accused the GOP of racism and sexism, setting off strong reactions from Republicans: Read more from Lawrence Richard:Reps. AOC, Marjorie Taylor Greene tiff over Twitter after Omar vote: ‘Be an adult and actually debate me’

SHOT DOWN: Twitter locked Montana Republican Sen. Steve Daines out of his account Monday night over his profile picture, which showed him and his wife on a hunting trip. The image showed the antelope Cindy Daines had shot. Read more from Fox News’ Aubrie Spady: Sen. Daines responds after Twitter suspends his account for hunting photo: ‘My wife is a great shot’

2024 WATCH

‘BIG ANNOUNCEMENT:’ Former Ambassador Nikki Haley teased a big announcement Feb. 15, and Fox News Digital confirmed it will have to do with her plans for 2024. Read more from Fox News’ Paul Steinhauser: South Carolina’s Nikki Haley to launch 2024 presidential campaign, joining Trump in nomination hunt

ADS FOR IOWA: Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina is embarking on what’s being described as a “Faith in America” listening tour amid increased speculation that the rising star in the GOP is moving towards launching a 2024 presidential campaign. Read more from Fox News’ Paul Steinhauser: Sen. Tim Scott kicking off ‘Faith in America’ listening tour, including ads in key 2024 primary state

