Fox News Politics: Fight Night Eve

Welcome to Fox News’ Politics newsletter with the latest political news from Washington D.C. and updates from the 2024 campaign trail.

COUNTDOWN: 1 DAY: Don’t miss the Fox News simulcast of the ABC News Presidential Debate, tomorrow at 9 p.m. ET. Learn more.

What’s happening…

-Retired generals and admirals defend Biden-Harris’ Afghan withdrawal

-Harris’ campaign website finally includes policy section

-Biden’s deep ties to liberal think tank hamper Project 2025 criticism

GOP Weighs in

In a margin of error race with eight weeks to go until Election Day and early voting getting underway this month in some crucial battleground states, it is hard not to underscore the importance of Tuesday’s debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump.

“It’s going to frame the race in people’s minds and have a decisive impact,” veteran GOP strategist and Republican Jewish Coalition CEO Matt Brooks told Fox News Digital.

Republican consultant and Fox News contributor Ari Fleischer emphasized that there is “a lot at stake in this debate.”

While Trump is a very well known commodity in the minds of American voters, they are considerably less familiar with Harris.

“For the first time people are really going to get to see her and whether she can stand on her own two feet,” argued Fleischer, a White House press secretary under then-President George W. Bush.

Harris and Trump will share the same stage at Philadelphia’s National Constitution Center in an ABC News debate in their first and perhaps only face-to-face encounter ahead of the presidential election.

Harris has enjoyed a wave of momentum in both polling and fundraising since replacing President Biden at the top of the Democrats’ 2024 ticket in July, but Republicans argue Americans’ honeymoon with the vice president is subsiding…Read more

White House

‘CHAOTIC APPROACH’: Retired generals, admirals criticize Trump’s actions in Afghanistan, defend Biden-Harris withdrawal …Read more

OUT OF ORDER: Biden has signed just 2 executive orders since dropping out of race, trailing past presidents …Read more

‘TWO CAN PLAY THIS GAME’: Biden’s deep ties to liberal think tank could come back to haunt Harris campaign as it blasts Project 2025 …Read more

‘NOT TRUE’: State Department denies lack of planning for Afghanistan withdrawal after scathing report …Read more

‘THEY DID IT’: 9/11 families call on Trump and Harris to oppose US-Saudi deal …Read more

Capitol Hill

AFGHAN WITHDRAWAL: House Dems issue response to GOP report on Biden’s withdrawal from Afghanistan …Read more

‘UNLAWFUL’: Top Trump ally in Congress grills Garland on who’s letting Jack Smith keep going …Read more

TEMPORARY SENATOR: George Helmy being sworn in as Menendez replacement, will only serve for final months of term …Read more

Tales from the Trail

WORTH THE WAIT?: Harris campaign website now includes policy section, uses much of it to bash Trump …Read more

TOUGH TIMING: Dems face narrow timeline to push Biden-Harris judges through and surpass Trump legacy …Read more

GALVANIZED SUPPORT: Poll finds Black voters more likely to vote now that Harris has replaced Biden on Democratic ticket …Read more

‘SMART SOLUTIONS’: Harris doubles down on support for left-wing benefit for illegal immigrants …Read more

‘HIT HER ON POLICY’: Republican allies advice for Trump in debate showdown with Harris …Read more

GAME-‘CHANGER’?: Conservative group registers 50K in swing states …Read more

STEEL CITY SPEAKS OUT: Voters say where they believe Harris stands on issues …Read more

Across America

RED PERIL: New report sounds alarm on China’s role in destroying US familes with deadly drug …Read more

FEWER JOBS: Surge of migrant workers cutting off bottom of the career ladder for native-born Americans: expert …Read more

TERROR TUNNELS: Hezbollah relies on aid from North Korea, Iran to mine tunnels in threat to Israel …Read more

Subscribe now to get the Fox News Politics newsletter in your inbox.

Get the latest updates from the 2024 campaign trail, exclusive interviews and more on FoxNews.com.