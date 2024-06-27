Fox News Politics: Fight Night!

Welcome to Fox News’ Politics newsletter with the latest political news from Washington D.C. and updates from the 2024 campaign trail.

-Michelle Obama frustrated with Bidens over treatment of Hunter’s ex

-Biden’s worst debate outcome is having a ‘senior moment’

-New poll has found confidence in the Supreme Court has plummeted ahead of 2024

Let’s Get Ready to Rumble!

In a presidential election rematch that remains extremely close and where every vote may count come November, it’s no understatement to say that there’s an incredible amount at stake in Thursday’s first of two debates between President Biden and former President Trump.

The two presumptive major party nominees will face off on the same stage at the CNN Presidential Debate, which is being held at the cable news network’s studios in Atlanta, the largest city and capital of the crucial southeastern battleground state of Georgia…Read more

White House

BIG TECH COLLUSION: WSJ: SCOTUS ruling gives Biden admin free rein to censor social media …Read more

MICHELLE MIFFED: Michelle Obama frustrated with Bidens over treatment of Hunter’s ex: Report …Read more

Capitol Hill

‘FREE AND FAIR’: House leaders aim to vote on Trump-backed elections bill next month …Read more

Tales from the Campaign Trail

‘WON’T BE FORGIVEN’: Biden’s worst debate outcome is having a ‘senior moment’, Van Jones says …Read more

NOT YET RECOGNIZED: North Carolina elections board delays recognition of third parties pushing RFK Jr., Cornel West …Read more

DATA ANALYSIS: Biden campaign speeches overwhelmingly brief as mental acuity concerns mount …Read more

ELECTIONS 2024: Biden welcomes Bernie Sanders rallies in key state ahead of election …Read more

DEBATE AD WARS: Trump and Biden campaigns target each other on the airwaves and online ahead of and during CNN Presidential Debate …Read more

Trials and Tribulations

APPROACHING JUSTICE: Bryan Kohberger returns to court for hearing on potential trial date …Read more

Across America

EXCEPTIONS: Supreme Court rules to allow emergency exceptions to Idaho’s abortion ban …Read more

SUPREME DISTRUST: New poll finds confidence in SCOTUS has plunged ahead of key decisions on presidential immunity, Jan. 6 …Read more

JUDICIAL INTERFERENCE: Judge rules Montana law defining sex as only male or female is unconstitutional …Read more

FINAL DINNER: Child killer served Little Caesars pizza as last meal before execution …Read more

FLEEING THE SCENE: Jailhouse call busts driver after runaway tire killed college student: police …Read more

‘HEARTBROKEN’: Texas couple believed to have been swept away in flash flood in Utah …Read more

TAIWAN’S CHINA WARNING: Taipei issues travel advisory after Beijing vows to execute independence supporters …Read more

FAILED COUP: Bolivia grapples with aftermath of failed coup attempt as nation strives to restore stability …Read more

CONFLICT THREATENS EXISTENCE: Christians in Israel, Palestinian territory splintered by war pray for peace …Read more

LOCKED UP: Former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández sentenced to 45 years in US prison …Read more

