Fox News Politics: First Order of Business

-Special Counsel Jack Smith’s federal Trump cases cost taxpayers more than $50 million, financials show

–3 House races still uncalled 3 weeks from Election Day

-Federal judge blocks Biden labor protections for foreign farmworkers

Incoming border czar Tom Homan joined Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday at a key border area in Texas, and will serve meals to troops stationed there over Thanksgiving – praising the governor’s “unprecedented success” in securing the border, ahead of what is expected to be significant cooperation between the Trump administration and Abbott’s team next year.

Homan and Abbott served meals to Texas National Guard soldiers and Texas Department of Public Safety troopers in Eagle Pass, Texas. Homan praised Abbott for his job.

“Governor Abbott has done an amazing job. Illegal immigration in Texas is down 86%, 86% think about that. This is a model we can take across the country. We’re going to help Governor Abbott finish the job he started,” he said.

Homan was appointed “border czar” by President-elect Trump this month after Trump’s election win. A former acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) director, Homan will be one of the most high-profile figures in terms of the mass deportation operation the incoming administration has planned….Read more

