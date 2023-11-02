Fox News Politics: Floor fight

Welcome to Fox News’ Politics newsletter with the latest political news from Washington D.C. and updates from the 2024 campaign trail.

What’s happening:

– The House prepares to vote Wednesday on disciplinary measures of three controversial members…

– Donald Trump Jr. takes the stand in the Manhattan civil fraud trial against the Trump Org…

– House Republican Rep. Ken Buck criticizes GOP in his retirement announcement…

The House of Representatives is expected to start dealing with controversial plans to either discipline or expel some of the most controversial members of Congress …Read more

Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich. — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene introduced a resolution to censure Tlaib last week for her antisemitic statements and for supporting what Greene called an “insurrection” — a protest and demonstration at Capitol Hill office buildings.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga. — After the censure against Tlaib, Democratic Rep. Becca Balint brought her censure resolution against Greene, which calls Greene out for “[fanning] the flames of racism, antisemitism, LGBTQ hate speech, Islamophobia, anti-Asian hate, xenophobia, and other forms of hatred.

Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y. — Santos has faced calls to resign from his own Republican colleagues from New York, and now many want him expelled from the chamber. He faces several federal criminal charges and a House Ethics investigation for his lies on the campaign trail about his resume. Expulsion of a House lawmaker requires two thirds of the majority.

The House could vote to “table” each resolution. If a motion to table fail in the vote, the House will begin debate on each resolution itself.

Israel at War

‘EXTREMIST’: AOC accuses pro-Israel PAC of destabilizing American democracy…Read more

TOO MUCH?: Rep. Massieargues over $14 billion aid package to Israel …Read more

NOT REALITY: Speaker Johnson hits back at Senate Dem attacks on Israel aid bill …Read more

DARK MONEY: Ohio abortion amendment bankrolled by same left-wing groups bankrolling anti-Israel groups …Read more

Capitol Hill

BORDER CRISIS: Dem, GOP lawmakers urge funding for first responders dealing with migrant influx …Read more

FOLLOW THE MONEY: Top Dem committee took thousands from Menendez on day bribery charges were unveiled …Read more

‘DETRIMENTAL’: Vance, Senate banking Republicans sound alarm at Biden admin directive on lending to illegal immigrants …Read more

HEATED HEARING: Hawley grills Mayorkas over DHS employee who celebrated Hamas terror attack …Read more

‘ABSURD’: Mike Johnson responds to attacks from Bill Maher, Jen Psaki: ‘Not surprised’ …Read more

‘WHOLLY INADEQUATE’: House Homeland chairman subpoenas Mayorkas for records on vetting of Afghan evacuees …Read more

‘LAUNDERED CHINA MONEY’: Comer says Biden received $40K from his brother after China deal …Read more

Campaign Trail

POWER RANKINGS: Trump freezes his lead as Haley rises in a narrow field …Read more

MONTANA CHALLENGER: Combat veteran enters race for seat held by Matt Rosendale …Read more

OUT OF HAND: Size of Trump’s hands at center of Supreme Court case …Read more

PUSHING BACK: Biden’s primary challenger strikes back at criticism from black leaders …Read more

Across the Nation

‘BIDENOMICS IN ACTION’: Two major green energy projects abruptly axed in crippling blow to Biden climate agenda …Read more

‘WEAPONIZED’ MIGRATION: Caravan leader claims Latin American countries are ‘conspiring against the US’ …Read more

STRENGTHENED RELATIONS: Biden will meet Xi Jinping face-to-face in San Francisco, White House says …Read more

