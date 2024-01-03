Fox News Politics: Gay resignation

Welcome to Fox News’ Politics newsletter with the latest political news from Washington D.C. and updates from the 2024 campaign trail.

– Republican House majority whittles down to three

– CIA veteran warns of 2024 interference

– Bill Clinton expected to be identified in released Epstein documents

Harvard’s president resigns

Harvard President Claudine Gay announced her resignation Tuesday afternoon — though she said she would still remain on the university’s faculty.

Following weeks of scandal over allegations of antisemitism and plagiarism, Gay’s resignation brings to an end the shortest Harvard presidency in the university’s history.

But Rep. Elise Stefanik, a Harvard alumna who sparred with the Ivy League president over campus antisemitism in December, celebrated the “long overdue” news of Gay’s resignation.

Stefanik also said it is “just the beginning of what will be the greatest scandal of any college or university in history.”

White House

‘MISS THE MARK’: Biden climate agenda faces opposition from key allies …Read more

HERE FOREVER?: Amnesty for illegals remains Dem, admin priority despite crisis …Read more

ROYAL WELCOME: Radical climate group scores White House invite after chasing Buttigieg off stage …Read more

Tales from the Campaign Trail

‘LEARNED MY LESSON’: Charlamagne Tha God regrets supporting Biden-Harris ticket in 2020 …Read more

TRUMP TOWN HALL: Fox News to host Trump town hall before critical Iowa caucuses …Read more

‘SIGNIFICANT PROBLEM’: CIA veteran sounds alarm about agency interfering against GOP in 2024 election …Read more

BAYOU BLESSING: The House majority leader just endorsed this presidential candidate …Read more

‘NO ROLE’: Maine secretary of state denies politics influenced decision to kick Trump off ballot …Read more

COMMANDING FRONTRUNNER: Trump begins 2024 leagues ahead of where he was a year ago …Read more

PANIC MODE: Biden continues bleeding support from key voter groups as Dems sound alarm over 2024: poll …Read more

Capitol Hill

SLIM MARGIN: House GOP’s majority officially drops to three seats with McCarthy’s resignation …Read more

Across America

‘JOHN DOE’: Bill Clinton to be identified in previously redacted Jeffrey Epstein documents …Read more

JURY SELECTION BEGINS: Former NRA leader LaPierre, others, face trial after New York AG probe …Read more

VOTING RIGHTS: Maryland county claims school board can create seat only illegal immigrants can vote on …Read more

ROBERTS’ RULES: Supreme Court chief justice report urges caution on use of AI ahead of contentious election year …Read more

OVERWHELMING NUMBERS: Migrant encounters at southern border hit record 302K in December, sources say …Read more

