Fox News Politics: Georgia on Trump’s mind

– New Fox News Power Rankings: Voter outreach, ballot efficiency and a little housekeeping

– FBI investigating classified docs leak of US intel on Israel’s planned attack against Iran

– Legal experts question Harris’ backing from donors with government ties

Peachy Poll for Former POTUS

Former President Trump holds a slight lead over Vice President Kamala Harris in the key swing state of Georgia, according to a new poll.

The poll, conducted by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and the University of Georgia, found Trump at 47% support in the state, compared to Harris’ 43%. A sizable 8% of respondents said they remain undecided, however.

The Georgia poll surveyed 1,000 of the state’s likely voters from Oct. 7-16. The poll advertises a margin of error of 3.1%…Read more

White House

‘UNMISTAKABLE MESSAGE’Harris’ political career full of snubs and swipes at Catholic faithful, critics charge… Read more

‘THE FACTS’: Harris touts growing up in middle class while pushing mandate most ‘won’t be able to afford’: economist…Read more

‘I’VE NOT SEEN THAT’: KJP denies that Kamala Harris has had difficulty distinguishing herself from Biden: …Read more

Capitol Hill

OLD SCHOOL: Anonymous GOP senator concerned about Grassley, 91, reclaiming key judiciary committee chair…Read more

BATTLE BREWING: GOP NY congressman accuses Dem of refusing to let him cosponsor contraception bill for political reasons…Read more

Tales from the Trail

‘INDEPENDENT THINKERS’: Swing state GOP chair reveals voter enthusiasm for Trump is something ‘we’ve never seen before’…Read more

FLYING HIGH: : Left-wing climate groups silent after Harris campaign drops millions on private jet flights since July…Read more

VOTING UNDERWAY: Millions of voters have already cast ballots for Nov. 5 election…Read more

EFFICIENT MARKET: What are election betting odds? Expert explains why Trump is the current favorite…Read more

ABSENTEE IMPACT: Jewish American group urges US citizens in Israel to vote as absentee ballots can impact swing states…Read more

Across America

OFF SIDES: Former Ohio Gov. Bob Taft — who says he’s ‘a conservative’ — plans to vote for Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown…Read more

‘LEFT BEHIND’: ‘Left behind’: Vulnerable Dem incumbent in key swing state slammed for putting ‘knife in back’ of workers…Read more

WEED ON THE BALLOT: Votes for Arkansas ballot measure on medical marijuana will not be counted, court rules…Read more

MUM’S THE WORD: Harris senior spokesman silent on whether he still thinks Liz Cheney is ‘crazy,’ a ‘warlord’…Read more

VOTING: Hawaii, Utah, Missouri, Wisconsin kick off in-person early voting…Read more

