Fox News Politics: Guilty on All Charges

-House Democrats reportedly circulating letter against Biden

-Vivek Ramaswamy reportedly floated as Ohio senate replacement

-Luke Skywalker ripped for insensitive Trump comments

Menendez is Guilty

The jury in the federal corruption trial of Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., found him guilty on all charges after a grueling, nine-week trial in Manhattan.

Menendez pleaded not guilty to federal charges that he accepted an array of bribes in exchange for helping foreign governments. Jurors deliberated for three days. The conviction on all 16 counts against him exposes Menendez to a sentence of more than 200 years in prison, though such a heavy sentence is unlikely.

The judge scheduled the senator’s sentencing date for Oct. 29….Read more

White House

UNCERTAIN SUPPORT: Biden plans trip focusing on Black voters as enthusiasm wanes …Read more

Capitol Hill

NOT YET: House Democrats reportedly circulating letter against early Biden nomination …Read more

PLANNING TO FAIL: Rep. Adam Schiff warns donors that Democrats could lose big if Biden stays in race …Read more

Tales from the Campaign Trail

‘PANDERING’: The New York Times focus group shows black male dissatisfaction with Democratic messaging …Read more

SENATE SUSPENSE: Vivek Ramaswamy floated as possible Senate replacement for JD Vance in Ohio …Read more

‘ONE HELL OF A CO-PILOT’: Immigration hawks delight at Trump’s Vance pick …Read more

‘HILLBILLY ELEGY’ TO THE SENATE: What to know about Trump’s VP pick JD Vance …Read more

Convention Chatter

‘VERY DISAPPOINTED’: MSNBC host rips own network over being off air after Trump shooting …Read more

‘BUNKER BUSTER’ SPEECH: Amber Rose speech to RNC the ‘most dangerous’ for Dems, says CNN pundit …Read more

GOING ROGUE: Teamster’s historic RNC speech ruffles feathers, union quiet on endorsement …Read more

UNITY AFTER TRAGEDY: Trump rally speaker urges ‘togetherness’ after helping shooting victim …Read more

Across America

SHOES GONE: Video shows moment Secret Service agents tossed Trump’s shoes offstage …Read more

‘PRETTY CLASSLESS’: ‘Star Wars’ actor Mark Hamill roasted for mocking Trump’s ear injury …Read more

PASSED ON: Evan Wright, author and award-winning journalist, dead at 59 …Read more

WARNING SIGNS: FBI, DHS warn of repeat attacks following Trump assassination attempt …Read more

BACKING THE BLUE: Gun shop visited by Trump shooter hours before rally sends message to law enforcement …Read more

BIG BOX PREP: Home Depot purchase made by Trump shooter hours before attempted assassination …Read more

VULNERABLE: Russia, China will exploit Trump assassination attempt: experts …Read more

