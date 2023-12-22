Fox News Politics: Happy Festivus

Welcome to Fox News’ Politics newsletter with the latest political news from Washington D.C. and updates from the 2024 campaign trail.

What’s Happening?

– Biden commutes sentences for 11 convicted of drug crimes

– Nikki Haley closes in

– Look back on 2023’s most memorable political gaffes

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., released his annual Christmas “Festivus” report Friday for the ninth year in a row, outlining $900 billion in government waste.

Among notable instances, the National Institutes of Health allocated funds to study Russian cats on treadmills, photos of Barbies were utilized as identification to obtain COVID relief funds, the Department of Defense lost $169 million of outdoor-stored military gear, $6 million went towards tourism in Egypt by the United States Agency for International Development, and the Small Business Administration provided over $200 million to “struggling” music artists such as Post Malone, Chris Brown, and Lil Wayne.

Up from $30 trillion in debt in 2022, this year’s debt amounts to $34 trillion, the report also highlights.

White House

‘LACK OF RESPONSIVENESS’: Menendez blocks 2 Biden nominees over frustration with border negotiations …Read more

‘UNJUSTIFIED DISPARITIES’: Biden commutes sentences for 11 convicted of drug crimes …Read more

‘UNNECESSARY BURDENS’: Biden admin unveils strict hydrogen regulations in victory for environmentalists …Read more

Capitol Hill

AGE VERIFICATION: Mike Lee introduces bill cracking down on commercial porn sites …Read more

‘ZERO TOLERANCE’: House leftists include antisemitism in resolution condemning Islamophobia, ‘anti-Palestinian discrimination’ …Read more

Tales from the Campaign Trail

‘SMARTEST MOVE’: Experts weigh in on why it would be a ‘smart’ political move for Biden to oppose CO ruling …Read more

BASHING BIDEN: Democrat Dean Phillips attacks Biden for trying to upend traditional primary election process …Read more

CAMPAIGN THEME: Biden’s key 2024 message will be Trump as ‘threat to democracy’: report …Read More

SURPRISE POLL: Nikki Haley closes to within 4 percentage points of Trump in New Hampshire poll …Read more

Across America

STUMBLES & BUMBLES: Most memorable political gaffes and blunders of 2023 …Read more

HELP ON THE WAY: ICE ramps up staffing at southern border to aid CBP with new migrant surge …Read more

