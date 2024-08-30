Fox News Politics: Harris in the Hot Seat

Welcome to Fox News’ Politics newsletter with the latest political news from Washington D.C. and updates from the 2024 campaign trail.

What’s happening…

-This state may be the decider between Trump & Harris

-GOP Senator slams Biden admin over missing migrant children

-New Jersey faces doubled energy rates

‘FAIR BUT TOUGH’

Former President Trump is weighing in – in advance – on 2024 election rival Vice President Kamala Harris’ first interview since replacing President Biden atop the Democrats’ national ticket.

Trump, in a social media post on Thursday morning, called for CNN to conduct a “fair but tough interview” of Harris and if that occurs, the former president argued “it will expose her as being totally inept and ill-suited for the job of President.”

Harris has been riding a wave of energy, enthusiasm and momentum in both polling and fundraising since succeeding her boss as their party’s presidential nominee nearly six weeks ago.

But she’s refrained from holding a news conference or sitting for a major interview – until now.

And that’s brought continuous incoming fire from Trump, GOP running mate Sen. JD Vance of Ohio, their campaign, and allied Republicans.

“She can’t answer questions,” Trump charged earlier this week as he took questions from reporters during a stop in northern Virginia.” Why doesn’t she do something like I’m doing right now?”

And he claimed that the vice president “can’t talk. We can’t have another dummy as a president.”…Read more

White House

PARTISAN IMPACTS: GOP Rep subpoenas Biden officials over get-out-the-vote EO …Read more

Capitol

SWING STATE BATTLE: This state may decide whether Harris or Trump wins the 2024 presidential election …Read more

‘OFFENSIVE TO ALL WOMEN’: Top Republican joins chorus of backlash against key Kamala Harris interview decision …Read more

‘RECKLESS DISREGARD’: GOP sen slams Biden admin over missing migrant children …Read more

Tales from the Trail

‘LOST CONTROL’: Incident took place as Harris was campaigning in key swing state …Read more

T-MINUS 8: With 8 days until voting starts, ‘election season’ kicks off sooner than you think …Read more

‘RESPECTFULLY AND SOLEMNLY’: Veteran praises Trump after ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery amid altercation report …Read more

CAMPAIGN CONFUSION: Harris team’s ‘internal worries about cohesiveness’ surface in new report …Read more

NOT A WARM WELCOME: Vance booed during speech to firefighters union …Read more

Across America

‘DISASTER PLAN’ IN ACTION: NJ residents, lawmakers fume at double energy rates …Read more

PIER PRESSURE: Gaza pier interfered with ability to open ‘more efficient’ humanitarian aid corridors: inspector general …Read more

‘SPREADING THE WORD’: Montana college athlete recalls ‘frustration’ after being offered thousands of dollars to make endorsement videos for Jon Tester …Read more

ARMY WEIGHS IN: Military says Arlington National Cemetery employee who was ‘abruptly pushed aside’ during Trump visit won’t press charges …Read more

REAL ESTATE REPARATIONS?: Controversial new program designed to correct alleged systemic injustice …Read more

‘MS-13 ON STEROIDS’: El Paso on high alert with deadly migrant gang surges into US …Read more

DAM BURSTING?: More problems for Dolton ‘supermayor’ as former assistant turns whistleblower …Read more

FREE AGENT: Trump shooting victims’ attorney response to Secret Service agents on leave …Read more

HELPING ILLEGALS: California Republican lawmaker reacts to ‘crazy’ bill that would give undocumented first-time homebuyers money …Read more

‘INCLUSIVE LANGUAGE’: Vermont officials suggest removing terms ‘son’ and ‘daughter’ from the classroom …Read more

