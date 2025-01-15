Fox News Politics: Hegseth on Defense

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump transition, exclusive interviews and more Fox News politics content.

Here’s what’s happening…

-GOP senator flips script on Dems for ‘hypocritical’ grilling of Hegseth: ‘So ridiculous’

–Massie removed from powerful House committee after vote against Johnson

-Speaker Johnson announces flags to fly full-staff at US Capitol during presidential inauguration

President-elect Donald Trump’s pick to lead the Department of Defense, Pete Hegseth, faced a Senate grilling on Tuesday as lawmakers determine whether they will vote in support of the nominee.

Hegseth faced intense questioning from Democrats in his Armed Services Committee hearing, including his previous comments related to women serving in military combat roles, and was also interrupted by protesters who disturbed the hearing at some points.

Trump nominated Hegseth in November, just days after his decisive election win over Vice President Harris, lauding him “as a Warrior for the Troops, and for the Country.”…Read more

‘LEAD THE WORLD’: Biden issues second AI action during final week in office with executive order fast-tracking US infrastructure…Read more

ANCHORS AWAY: Biden announces names of future aircraft carriers: USS William J Clinton, George W Bush…Read more

FEMA FUNDS: Biden announces $770 checks for residents impacted by California wildfires…Read more

‘CASHING IN’: ‘Incomplete’ Hunter Biden report, protection of ‘Biden Crime Family’ shredded by Comer, IRS whistleblowers…Read more

COZY AT THE WHITE HOUSE: Elon Musk poised to take White House office space: report…Read more

LOUD NOISES: Hegseth interrupted by multiple protesters during Senate confirmation hearing…Read more

ABSENT AGAIN: Michelle Obama to skip Trump inauguration, 11 days after missing Carter funeral…Read more

‘I WANT TO KNOW…’: GOP Hegseth holdout presses defense secretary nominee on her top 3 issues in military…Read more

‘CLOWN SHOW’: Dem senator’s ‘lies and stupidity’ at Hegseth hearing roasted on social media…Read more

SPORTS: Two House Dems vote with GOP to ban biological males from girls’ school sports…Read more

WHO-DUNIT: Global health agency on chopping block as Republicans threaten to cut off funds…Read more

DOGE HOUSE: House DOGE Caucus eyes federal employees, government regulations in new goal-setting memo…Read more

‘SPREAD SO THIN’: LA councilwoman whose district ravaged by wildfires looks to hold leaders accountable for empty reservoirs…Read more

BORDER CRISIS COSTS: Oklahoma education superintendent suing for reimbursement of costs of education for illegal aliens…Read more

JUMPING IN: Top lawmaker first Republican to launch gubernatorial campaign in race to succeed Michigan’s Whitmer…Read more