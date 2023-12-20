Fox News Politics: Holiday Rush

Welcome to Fox News’ Politics newsletter with the latest political news from Washington D.C. and updates from the 2024 campaign trail.

Subscribe now to get Fox News Politics newsletter in your inbox.

-Many senators have left town for the holidays

-Trump edges Biden again in new 2024 survey

-Georgia Gov. Kemp announces $1K year-end bonus for teachers

The besieged U.S. southern border saw a record number of migrant encounters in a single day on Monday, as thousands flooded into Eagle Pass, Texas, amid a broader surge in recent weeks that has left authorities overwhelmed.

There were over 12,600 migrant encounters on Monday, Customs and Border Protection sources told Fox. That does not include the thousands still waiting for processing in the Del Rio Sector on Monday evening after a surge of migrants into Eagle Pass. The number includes over 11,000 illegal immigrant apprehensions and over 1,600 encountered at ports of entry.

As of Tuesday morning, sources told Fox that agents are still processing and transporting more than 4,500 migrants at the busy crossing point, with more than 5,300 already in custody and facilities at 260% over capacity.

White House

‘INCREASED COSTS’: Biden’s war on appliances faces major legal challenge …Read more

‘CLEAR MESSAGE’: Biden eco actions locking up land facing Supreme Court review …Read more

Capitol Hill

WHY SO ‘SERIOUS’?: Vulnerable Dem senator promotes TikTok account after saying he had ‘serious concerns’ about CCP ties …Read more

OUT OF OFFICE: Most senators have left town as votes and border negotiations remain in the fray …Read more

Tales from the Campaign Trail

BORDER CRISIS: Biden campaign co-chair ‘afraid’ president will lose big because of illegal immigration surge …Read more

‘FREE-FOR-ALL’: Voters describe ‘chaotic’ crisis at southern border …Read more

NEW POLL: Trump edges Biden again in new 2024 survey, builds support with younger voters …Read more

AD WARS: Super PACs supporting Trump and Haley launch dueling ads in New Hampshire …Read more

FIRST ON FOX: Over 500 elected officials back DeSantis as he’s joined by top conservatives in final Iowa push …Read more

JOE ‘GRINCH’: GOP blames Biden for rising cost of holiday goods in new attack ad …Read more

‘MISLEADING’ VOTERS: Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds of Iowa charges that an ad from former President Donald Trump is “misleading” voters in her state …Read more

Across America

MERRY CHRISTMAS: Georgia Gov. Kemp announces $1K year-end bonus for teachers …Read more

‘ENDING A NIGHTMARE’: NY Gov. Kathy Hochul signs bill creating reparations commission despite concerns of ‘racial divisions’ …Read more

Get the latest updates from the 2024 campaign trail, exclusive interviews and more on FoxNews.com.