Fox News Politics: Hot Debate Summer

-GOP Reps call for special counsel over Biden’s stalled Israel aid

-Biden calls Trump a ‘loser’ who ‘might have injected bleach’

– Opening statements begin in Dem senator’s corruption trial

Fight Night

Former President Trump accepted President Biden’s offer to debate him on television in June and September.

After Trump said he was in, Biden said in a post on X that he “received and accepted an invitation” from CNN for a debate on June 27 — which is far, far earlier in the election cycle than most presidential year showdowns.

“Over to you, Donald. As you said: anywhere, any time, any place,” Biden wrote. Biden did have several requirements for the debates, including that they be held without a live audience, and with microphones that cut out when each candidate’s time expired.

Trump told Fox News Digital that he will accept and “will be there.” The Republican added that he is “looking forward to being in beautiful Atlanta.”

The proposal was initially outlined by the Biden-Harris campaign in a letter to the bipartisan Commission on Presidential Debates on Wednesday morning. It abandoned the decades-old tradition of three fall meetings organized by the debate commission. Trump afterward told Fox News Digital that he’d accept the timeline proposed by the incumbent Democrat.

“Crooked Joe Biden is the worst debater I have ever faced — he can’t put two sentences together,” Trump told Fox News Digital. “Crooked is also the worst president in the history of the United States, by far.”

Trump told Fox News Digital that “it is time for a debate to take place – even if it has to be held through the offices of the Commission on Presidential Debates, which are totally controlled by Democrats and who, as people remember, got caught cheating with me with debate sound levels.”

White House

TONE-DEAF: Blinken blasted for playing ‘Rockin’ in the Free World’ during Ukraine visit …Read more

‘GOTAWAY’ EXPLOSION: Number of illegal immigrants escaping skyrockets under Biden …Read more

Capitol Hill

‘ACTION THROUGH INACTION’: GOP rep calls for Garland to appoint special counsel to investigate Biden’s stalled Israel aid …Read more

‘POWER OF THE PURSE’: Johnson answers Fox News Digital question about Jack Smith’s future …Read more

‘USE YOUR GOOD JUDGEMENT’: Opening statements begin in Sen. Menendez’ corruption trial …Read more

Tales from the Campaign Trail

WINNER, WINNER: 2020 presidential candidate’s spouse wins primary for David Trone’s Maryland House seat …Read more

‘LOSER’: Biden calls Trump a ‘loser,’ wonders if former president ‘injected bleach’ …Read more

‘HUGE PROBLEM’: Resurfaced interview comes back to haunt vulnerable Dem in state Trump won big in 2020 …Read more

‘BIGGEST LOSER’: Dem mocked for spending millions of own money on failed Senate bid …Read more

DEBATE SNUB: RFK Jr. claims Biden, Trump ‘colluding’ to exclude him because they’re ‘afraid I would win’ …Read more

ABOUT-FACE: RFK Jr. explains change on full-term abortion stance: ‘Basically killing a child’ …Read more

Campus Chaos

BESMIRCH ENGINE: Google conference disrupted by anti-Israel protest: ‘Google Cloud rains blood’ …Read more

‘COMRADES’: Communist organizer spotted calling for ‘revolution’ during anti-Israel protest …Read more

HEAVY WORRY: Justice Alito warns college students that ‘support for freedom of speech is declining’ …Read more

Across America

‘SAFETY’ CONCERNS: New Jersey Senate cancels hearing on bill to adopt antisemitism definition …Read more

HIDING IN PLAIN SIGHT: IDF claims photos show Hamas combatants inside UN compound in Rafah …Read more

‘SELECTIVE PROSECUTION’: Pro-life activist sentenced to nearly 5 years in prison in ‘shocking’ outcome …Read more

BORDER BACKLOG: Immigration judges ramp up pace closing deportation cases, but not enough …Read more

‘DISINFORMATION EXPERTS’: Ex-NYT journalist mocks blatant bias at newspaper in latest book …Read more

BARELY AFLOAT: New York City Mayor Adams grilled by NBC host for ‘racist’ claim that migrants are ‘excellent swimmers’ …Read more

