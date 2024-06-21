Fox News Politics: Hot Takes on ‘Cheap Fakes’

Welcome to Fox News’ Politics newsletter with the latest political news from Washington, D.C. and updates from the 2024 campaign trail.

‘Very Damning’ Video

While White House officials are busy dismissing as “cheap fakes” a series of viral videos apparently showing President Biden in declining mental acuity, a conservative tech expert counters that the footage is genuinely troubling and that the Biden message shop is simply working to “gaslight” social media moderators and voters.

“The discredited right-wing critics of President Biden who spread other debunked lies, including that the 2020 election was stolen, are clearly threatened by the wide range of nonpartisan fact-checkers that have pulled back the curtain on the cheap fake smears they’re forced to rely on,” White House spokesperson Andrew Bates told Fox News Digital.

“It’s very clear what’s going on here,” counter Heritage Foundation tech researcher Jake Denton. “They’re trying to push a new term underneath the school of misinformation to try and pressure social media companies to take action on videos of this nature.”

The reality is that the videos accurately reflect Biden’s current cognitive ability, Denton told Fox News Digital, saying Americans should “reject these terms and buzzwords and just assess the videos as they are, because they’re very damning.”

“It looks horrible because it is,” he said.

