Fox News Politics: Hunter caught again

Happening soon:

– Hunter Biden has been subpoenaed for a deposition in the House next week…

– Trump to testify in the New York civil fraud trial on Monday…

Hunter Biden was indicted on new federal criminal charges Thursday, the latest legal trouble for the president’s son.

In some ways, the charges are far from a surprise. IRS whistleblowers Gary Shapley and Joseph Ziegler said the new charges against Hunter Biden are a “complete vindication” of their years-long investigation into the president’s son.

Hunter is facing nine charges alleging a “four-year scheme” when he did not pay his federal income taxes from January 2017 to October 2020 while also filing false tax reports. If convicted, the president’s son could face up to 17 years in prison.

WHERE’S DADDY? President Biden walked away from questions about his son’s latest criminal charges.

BUT… White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre answered a question about whether the president would pardon his son …Read more

MEANWHILE: Hunter recorded a podcast with vegan musician Moby, released Friday, where he said Republicans were ‘trying to kill’ him to take down the president …Read more

WHO IS HUNTER’S JUDGE?: Who is Mark C. Scarsi, the Trump-appointed judge assigned to Hunter Biden’s case? …Read more

SEX CLUBS, STRIPPERS: From sex clubs to strippers: Here are the 5 most salacious details from the Hunter Biden indictment …Read more

Capitol Hill

WHAT ABOUT BOB?: Santos set new precedent for expulsion. But indicted Sen. Menendez is hanging on …Read more

‘WOEFULLY INADEQUATE’: Rep. Jordan subpoenas Mayorkas for case files of illegal immigrants with murder, terror charge …Read more

ON THE WIRE: Judiciary Committee pushes DHS on docs related to cutting of border razor wire …Read more

RED TAPE: Top GOP lawmaker moves to reinstate Trump-era rule shredding government red tape …Read more

SHOUTING MATCH: Jamaal Bowman, GOP lawmaker clash over border crisis on CNN …Read more

White House

‘DECEPTIVE SALES PRACTICES’: Biden admin facing congressional probe for sending billions to solar company accused of scamming elderly …Read more

BLAME GAME: Hunter Biden’s attorney claims indictments would not have been brought if he was not related to the president …Read more

‘UNREALISTIC GREEN AGENDA’: Republicans unleash effort forcing Biden admin to hold oil and gas lease sales …Read more

Tales from the Campaign Trail

REAL WINNER: 2024 Showdown: Is the real winner of the four GOP presidential primary debates the guy who didn’t show up? …Read more

‘SPECTACULAR VICTORY’: Indiana county judge strikes down ‘unconstitutional’ voting law in favor of GOP Senate hopeful …Read more

NO GOOD OPTIONS: Charles Barkley insults Trump supporters as ‘nutty’ on CNN, also says Biden is ‘too old’…Read more

Across America

CONFRONTING ‘RUNAWAY ANTISEMITISM’: Jewish student group flies ‘Harvard Hates Jews’ airplane banner around Ivy League campus …Read more

RECORD-BREAKING SURGE: Migrant crisis smashing new records amid fresh border surge …Read more

‘RADICAL GREEN AGENDA’: UN climate summit serving gourmet burgers, BBQ as it calls for Americans to stop eating meat …Read more

‘SEVERE REVENUE DECLINE’: California faces ‘severe revenue decline,’ record $68 billion budget deficit as mass exodus continues …Read more

‘IGNORING JEWISH SUFFERING IS EVIL’: Rabbi resigns from Harvard’s antisemitism board following school president’s ‘painfully inadequate testimony’ …Read more

