Fox News Politics: If the Crown Fits

Welcome to Fox News’ Politics newsletter with the latest political news from Washington, D.C. and updates from the 2024 campaign trail.

What’s happening…

-Harris blames Trump for jobs report four years into Biden’s presidency

-House committee launches an investigation into 9/11 terrorist’s plea deal

-Republicans blast Biden’s Israel weapons delays

Too late for shenanigans, it’s Kamala

On Friday, Vice President Kamala Harris officially clinched her party’s 2024 presidential nomination, and the Democratic National Committee (DNC) announced that the vice president had secured the votes of a majority of pledged delegates to the Democrats’ upcoming national convention.

“I am so proud to confirm that Vice President Harris has earned more than a majority of votes from all convention delegates and will be the nominee of the Democratic Party following the close of voting on Monday,” DNC chair Jaime Harrison said in a statement.

And while the nomination of Harris was never in doubt, the vice president was the only candidate to qualify for the presidential nomination roll call. It marks an historic milestone in the nation’s history, as Harris becomes the first woman of color to lead a major political party’s national ticket…Read more

White House

MIGRANTS ON HOLD: Biden admin freezes controversial flight program after fraud revelations …Read more

BLAME GAME: Kamala Harris blames Trump for latest dreadful jobs report nearly a full term after he left office …Read more

TROUBLED TESTIMONY: Hallie Biden, the ex of Hunter Biden, ordered to testify at Hunter Biden’s tax trial, granted immunity …Read more

Capitol Hill

‘PASSAGE OF TIME 2.0’: Harris ripped for repetition in unscripted remarks …Read more

‘NOT ABOUT ME’: GOP military veteran reveals key component he says Trump task force is missing …Read more

‘UNCONSCIONABLE’: Major House committee launches probe into 9/11 plotters’ plea deal …Read more

‘STOP ACCOMMODATING IRAN’: Republicans lambaste Biden for Israel weapons delays …Read more

‘COME TOGETHER’: Top Dem on Trump shooting task force denies his past work as impeachment manager won’t politicize probe …Read more

Tales from the Trail

‘F—— IDIOTS’: Carville says he wishes Harris would tell far left to ‘go f— themselves’ …Read more

BIDEN’S CO-PILOT: Trump campaign says Harris is ‘Biden’s co-pilot’ on ‘Bidenomics’ amid woeful jobs numbers …Read more

SEALING THE DEAL: Harris secures enough delegates to be Democratic nominee, party says …Read more

Across America

‘PAY A PRICE”: WSJ urges stronger stance on hostage takers after Gershkovich release …Read more

POP THE CHAMPAGNE: Journalism community celebrates news that Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich is coming home …Read more

FAMILY’S GRIEF: Mother of slain nursing student Laken Riley left hearing in tears …Read more

CONFIDENCE PLUNGES: Poll: Americans don’t trust Secret Service protection …Read more

Subscribe now to get the Fox News Politics newsletter in your inbox.

Get the latest updates from the 2024 campaign trail, exclusive interviews and more on FoxNews.com.