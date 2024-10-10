Fox News Politics: Is Harris or Trump more accessible?

Welcome to Fox News’ Politics newsletter with the latest political news from Washington D.C. and updates from the 2024 campaign trail.

What’s happening…

–Biden and Netanyahu speak after report US president called Israeli counterpart a ‘bad f—ing guy’

–Conservatives dismiss Biden parole limits on 500K migrants: ‘Optics-driven smokescreen’

-Trump to hold rally at New York’s Madison Square Garden ahead of Election Day

Beg the Question

Former President Trump and his running mate, Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, have sat down for at least 71 interviews since the Harris-Walz ticket was formed, compared to at least 34 non-scripted interviews for the Democratic presidential ticket thus far.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz joined “Fox News Sunday” for an interview on Sunday, where he was pressed on past falsehoods, such as his claim he was present for the Tiananmen Square protests in China in 1989, and he also taped interviews on Monday with Jimmy Kimmel and the “Smartless” podcast.

After weeks of avoiding interviews, Vice President Kamala Harris has stepped up her appearances in recent weeks. She, along with Walz, sat for an interview with “60 Minutes” that aired in full on Monday night, and she did friendly interviews with ABC’s “The View” and Howard Stern on Tuesday. She was also interviewed by Democratic Party supporter and comedian Stephen Colbert Tuesday night. On Wednesday as Hurricane Milton closed in on Florida, Harris spoke with CNN and The Weather Channel for separate interviews…Read more

White House

‘PROSECUTOR 101’: Kamala Harris’ failure at ‘prosecutor 101’ basics led to hundreds of drug convictions being tossed out…Read more

BRIT BROTHER: Biden-Harris admin ‘taking advice from foreign governments’ on policing speech, lawmaker charges…Read more

Tales from the Trail

‘DOESN’T REALLY MATTER’: Another Trump vs Harris debate? Voters in key Georgia county say ‘no thanks’…Read more

NUMBERS DON’T LIE: Trump has 9-point lead on most important issue to voters: poll…Read more

HEAD TO HEAD: Michigan Senate candidates clash on national security, immigration and abortion…Read more

BALLOT BOX BATTLE: Election board in crucial swing state sued over dispute on who will monitor election results…Read more

‘FEARMONGERING’: Walz repeats Georgia abortion death falsehood decried by doctors as ‘fearmongering’…Read more

Across America

‘HARASSING’: Colorado Supreme Court dismisses lawsuit against Christian baker who refused to bake trans cake…Read more

FEMA SPREAD THIN: FEMA reports it has under 10% of front-line staff available ahead of Hurricane Milton…Read more

ELECTION INTEGRITY: Virginia voter roll removal process violates federal law, groups allege — state fires back…Read more

ABANDONED THIS COUNTRY: Swing state GOP chair slams Biden-Harris admin for being out of touch on key issue: ‘Abandoned this country’…Read more

IN THE THOUSANDS: Over 5,700 children in 5-year period had gender surgeries, most from 5 liberal states…Read more

POLLS OPEN IN COPPER STATE: Arizona begins in-person and absentee voting, here’s what you need to know…Read more

JUST PEACHY: Georgia Dems chair reveals message to undecided GOP voters as Harris works to build broad base…Read more

International Happenings

A YEAR IN CAPTIVITY: As Gaza war drags past 1 year mark, hope fades for a deal to bring hostages home soon…Read more

ENEMY OF MY ENEMY: North Korean troops now fighting for Russia in Ukraine, Seoul says…Read more

