Fox News Politics: Kamala of Troy

– No amnesty for Maduro, says State Department…

– Biden, Obama, and Clinton set to speak at DNC marred by shadowed Palestinian protests…

– Where the vice presidential candidates stand on the issues…

The Trojan Leftist

Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee for president, has not taken questions from reporters in the nearly three weeks sincePresident Biden suspended his re-election campaign – a move that may work to her advantage like it did for Biden in 2020.

“She is running a similar play to Biden in 2020 where, of course, he used COVID as an excuse to stay in his basement the entire election,” Cody Sargent, spokesperson for Heritage Action for America, told Fox News Digital in an interview.

“Harris is running a Trojan horse campaign,” Sargent continued. “She’s distracting people with Megan Thee Stallion and rolling out a vice president commercials that don’t really say anything, distracting them with this big shiny object and Trojan horse. But, then inside that horse is socialism, the most radical candidate to ever appear at the top of her presidential ticket, and she’s avoiding doing any media, any real interviews, any sit down.”

Harris was blasted for spending less than two minutes taking questions from reporters Thursday after being criticized for going 18 days without speaking to the media …Read more.

White House

‘NOT TRUE’: State Department says no offers of amnesty were made to Venezuela’s Maduro …Read more

COASTING BY: President Biden has a light week planned as tensions mount in the Middle East …Read more

Capitol Hill

BIG SPENDERS: Freedom Caucus makes these demands as Congress gears up for shutdown fight …Read more

The Writing on the Walz

‘AFFRONT’ TO MILITARY: Former leader of Walz’s battalion slams Harris’ running mate in scathing post …Read more

FLASHBACK: Gov. Walz amplified comment comparing ICE raids to ‘terrorism’ in America …Read more

‘THEY TOOK EVERYTHING’: Store owner who cried as BLM riots destroyed his livelihood under Gov. Walz speaks out …Read more

BAD WITH MONEY: Gov.Walz’s government giveaway fraudulently spent on luxury goods, overseas real estate …Read more

Tales from the Trail

‘KAMALA OWNS THE BORDER CRISIS’: Trump camp rallies around WH ‘confirming’ there’s no ‘daylight’ between Harris, Biden …Read more

FAKE NEWS: Democrats continue to hit JD Vance with debunked claim …Read more

FACT-CHECKED: Trump’s accusation that Harris campaign used AI to generate crowd disproven by video …Read more

CONVENTION CHAOS?: Biden, Obama, Clintons to speak at Democratic Convention preparing for large Palestinian protests …Read more

SPLIT TICKETS: Fox News Power Rankings: Voters’ appetite for ticket-splitting will decide the Senate …Read more

‘RADICAL’: Harris’ low media approach could pay off like it did in 2020 with Biden’s ‘basement’ campaign …Read more

COMPARE AND CONTRAST: Here’s where the vice presidential candidates stand on top issues …Read more

Across America

FREE TO CAMPAIGN: Trump legal cases paused, delayed following Supreme Court ruling, freeing up campaign schedule …Read more

THE DEFUND EFFECT: How the U.S. can become a ‘law enforcement minded country’: former ICE official …Read more

‘POLITICAL PERSECUTION’: Trump to sue DOJ for $100M over Mar-a-Lago raid …Read more

‘IT WILL GET WORSE’: Illegal migrant allegedly commits 22 crimes in 6 months …Read more

GETTING TO WORK: Trump shooting task force unveils first demands as high-level probe kicks off …Read more

ABHORRENT AND ABOMINABLE: Man charged with hate crime, allegedly said ‘Free Palestine’ before knife attack near Brooklyn synagogue …Read more

NO DEAL: NY Republicans move to block future plea deals for alleged 9/11 plotters …Read more

