Fox News Politics: ‘Kids for Cash’ Clemency Sparks Keystone Clamor

– Dem claims Trump wielding nuclear strike authority ‘should terrify you’ — then people point out the obvious

– Tren de Aragua being used as tool of Maduro regime, says former high-ranking Venezuelan military officer

– ‘Politically motivated’ FBI treated conservatives like domestic terrorists on Wray’s watch: whistleblower

President Biden has sparked anger among Pennsylvanians after he commuted the sentence of a corrupt judge who was jailed for more than 17 years after he was caught taking kickbacks for sending juveniles to for-profit detention facilities.

In what came to be known as the kids-for-cash scandal, former Judge Michael Conahan shut down a county-run juvenile detention center and shared $2.8 million in illegal payments from the builder and co-owner of two for-profit lockups. Another judge, Mark Ciavarella, was also involved in the illicit scheme , the effects of which are still felt today among victims and families.

The scandal is considered Pennsylvania's largest-ever judicial corruption scheme with the state's supreme court throwing out some 4,000 juvenile convictions involving more than 2,300 kids after the scheme was uncovered

ANOTHER ROUND: Biden administration announces $500M aid package to Ukraine

'ADDRESS THE BIAS: Biden admin launches national strategy to combat Islamophobia, anti-Arab hate

FINAL VERDICT: Negative economic and political ratings for Biden as he exits

FINAL STRETCH: White House says to 'expect more' climate funding before President Biden leaves office

SYRIA QUANDARY: Trump's pledge against 'forever wars' could be tested with Syria in hands of jihadist factions

'FEEL THE PAIN': Canadian premier threatens to cut off energy imports to US if Trump imposes tariff on country

'WE SHOULD KNOW': Sen. Booker 'frustrated' by lack of transparency about drones, says it's causing 'misinformation to spread'

MOVING ON UP: Top GOP rebel angles for key House leadership-backed committee post

'SHOULD BE SHOT DOWN': Sen. Blumenthal says mysterious drones spotted recently 'should be shot down, if necessary'

PELOSI: Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi injured, hospitalized while traveling to Luxembourg

'HORRIFIC RINO': GOP Sen. Murkowski says she's 'not attached to' GOP label, but is 'still a Republican'

'ACT DECISIVELY': Senate Dems demand Biden extend protections for illegal immigrants ahead of Trump admin

'PREVENTABLE' CRIME: DA to seek death penalty against illegal immigrants accused in Nungaray murder case

'EQUALLY ANGRY': Legislators across political spectrum 'equally angry' over handling of drone sightings: New Jersey lawmaker

SHOCKING DEATH THREATS: WV lawmaker arrested after threatening to kill entire region's delegation over caucus beef

'EGREGIOUS HYPERPARTISANSHIP': Montana Supreme Court blocks ban on transgender surgeries, prompting outcry from GOP lawmaker, supporters

THEORIES RUN WILD: Drone experts rule out US government experiment, unsure of other New Jersey drone phenomenon theories

LEFT-WING ATTACK: Climate justice group has deep ties to judges, experts involved in litigation amid claims of impartiality