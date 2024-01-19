Fox News Politics: ‘Killer’ veep choice?

Welcome to Fox News’ Politics newsletter with the latest political news from Washington D.C. and updates from the 2024 campaign trail.

What’s Happening?

– Trump sits down with Hannity on Fox News at 9 PM ET. Watch the interview

– Congress kicks the government funding battle to March

– Feds included more search terms in bank surveillance suggestion, beyond ‘Trump’ and ‘MAGA’

A Killer Decision

GOP candidate Donald Trump is reportedly considering picking Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., to be his running mate in the 2024 election, praising her last month as “a killer.”

Reports surfaced Wednesday that Stefanik came up as a suggestion during a dinner Trump had at Mar-a-Lago, shortly after she went viral with her sharp interrogation of college presidents about campus antisemitism.

Trump seemed to approve of the suggestion and nodded, according to the media outlet, and added, “she’s a killer.”

Stefanik announced Wednesday that she would be joining Trump on the campaign trail in New Hampshire.

“America will elect President Trump the next President to save America,” she wrote on social media.

Plenty of potential veep contenders have gone through the rumor mill in recent months. And Trump told Fox last week that he already knows who his running mate will be.

White House

‘RELIANT ON CHINA’: Retired military brass issue stark warning on Biden’s EV push …Read more

‘UNFORTUNATE’: Harris hits out at those who would ‘deny fact’ America has racist past …Read more

Capitol Hill

CHALLENGE TO GOP REP: Congresswoman who helped push out McCarthy could see primary challenge from ex-chief of staff …Read more

NEW HOPE: Lawmakers cautiously optimistic about reaching deal on border security, Ukraine aid …Read more

DEMS SINK GOP AMENDMENT: Senate Dems reject Rand Paul’s amendment to freeze Palestinian aid until Hamas’ hostages released …Read more

Tales from the Campaign Trail

TAKING OUT THE COMPETITION: Biden-aligned group hires top Dem operative to help stifle third-party challengers …Read more

DOUBLE-DIGIT DON: Trump enjoys massive lead in NH polls after first caucus victory over Haley, DeSantis …Read more

BATTLE OF BALLOTS: Bicameral GOP leaders file amicus brief supporting Trump against the Colorado Supreme Court’s decision to remove him from 2024 ballot …Read more

Across America

MISCONDUCT HEARING: Georgia DA to face court over allegations based on relationship with top Trump prosecutor …Read more

‘INADVERTENT’ MISTAKE: Survivor winner turned Kentucky lawmaker withdraws bill that allowed sex with first cousins …Read more

DEADNAMING DEBATE: Transgender candidates in Ohio could be disqualified from ballot for failing to disclose ‘deadnames’ …Read more

‘EPITOME OF ELEGANCE’: Melania Trump gives emotional tribute to late mother at Palm Beach funeral …Read more

WORLD POWER?: Bill Gates floats ‘global government’ during discussion about regulating AI …Read more