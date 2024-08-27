Fox News Politics: Last in the Room

Welcome to Fox News’ Politics newsletter with the latest political news from Washington D.C. and updates from the 2024 campaign trail.

-RFK out of the race, loses security detail

-Trump ramps up operations in shadow of Harris surge

-Will Pennsylvania get results on Election Night? No. Why?

‘Overseen many failures’

Top Republicans are slamming Vice President Kamala Harris for admitting she was “the last person in the room” when President Biden made the decision to abruptly evacuate all U.S. troops from Afghanistan.

The criticism comes on the anniversary of the fatal suicide bombing that occurred at Abbey Gate, located outside Kabul’s Hamid Karazai International Airport, which ultimately led to the deaths of 13 U.S. service members and injured others.

Harris’ comments about her involvement in the decision to evacuate the war-torn region came ahead of the tragic attack, during an April 2021 interview with CNN’s Dana Bash. “He just made a really big decision – Afghanistan. Were you the last person in the room?” Bash asked Harris. “Yes,” she replied, adding that she was “comfortable” with the president’s decision and admired his courage for making the call.

This year marks the third anniversary of the tragic event and certain Republicans did not hold back on their criticism of the now-Democratic candidate for president’s remarks, with some arguing it shows Harris’ involvement in the disastrous decision…Read more

White House

VACATION DAYS: Biden flies from one vacation to another after vowing to end Gaza war, with Middle East on the brink …Read more

PHANTOM FUNDS: Economists slam Biden-Harris proposal to tax unrealized capital gains …Read more

Capitol Hill

BACK IN BUTLER: Lawmakers to visit deadly Trump rally site as Secret Service agents on leave …Read more

LAST PERSON IN THE ROOM: Republicans blast Harris remarks about Afghanistan involvement: ‘Morally abhorrent’ …Read more

Tales from the Campaign Trail

PA DELAY: Why won’t Pennsylvania voters have results on Election Night? …Read more

SUSPENDED SERVICE: RFK Jr loses Secret Service detail after suspending campaign …Read more

COUNTDOWN IS ON: With 11 days until voting starts, ‘election season’ kicks off sooner than you think …Read more

RAMPING UP: Trump picks up the pace in 2024 battle with Harris …Read more

‘CONFLICT OF INTEREST’: Harris preps for debate with help from Google lawyer, creating ‘conflict of interest,’ Trump campaign says …Read more

‘WILLFULLY MISINTERPRETED’: Vance blames Democrats for ‘childless cat lady’ comment being ‘willfully misinterpreted’ …Read more

Across America

‘RIGHT TO WORK’: Minnesota resident reveals why she commutes out of state to work after Walz’s COVID policies …Read more

‘CALCULATED’ BEHAVIOR: Trump files reply brief in disqualification case against Fani Willis …Read more

‘REAL HEROES’: Chicago PD got more resources to protect 2024 DNC than at height of 2020 riots: retired chief …Read more

FIRST MEMOIR: Melania Trump’s memoir soars to top spot on Amazon’s ‘Best Sellers’ lists weeks before its released …Read more

CALIFORNIA DREMING: California close to approving $150K loans to help illegal immigrants buy homes …Read more

‘GOOD THING FOR CRIMINALS’: Blue city politicians force woke mandate on officers, but veteran officer warns it comes at a cost …Read more

BORDER WAIL: Trump meets family of murdered 12-year-old girl as illegal suspect complains about fair treatment …Read more

‘COMBATIVE MARXIST ECONOMIST’: Who is Kamala Harris’ dad, Donald J. Harris? …Read more

ANOTHER ACCUSATION: Walz accused of misrepresenting himself in unearthed 2006 letter …Read more

