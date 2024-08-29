Fox News Politics: Law and Daughter- NY

Welcome to Fox News’ Politics newsletter with the latest political news from Washington D.C. and updates from the 2024 campaign trail.

-Biden may revive fraudulent asylum program

-Kamala gains on Trump in two key polls

-RFK can’t remove his name from ballots in two key states

What’s the Daughter Up to?

FIRST ON FOX: House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, is issuing a subpoena for information on the political work conducted by the daughter of New York State Supreme Court Judge Juan Merchan.

Jordan sent a letter to Michael Nellis, the founder and CEO of Authentic Campaigns – a company that’s done political work for top Democratic clients like President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris – accusing him of failing to comply with House investigators’ demands for any and all documents related to the prosecution of former President Trump.

The committee wrote to Loren Merchan, the company’s president and Judge Merchan’s daughter, earlier this month requesting documents in its probe into Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s case against Trump.

Jordan pointed out in his Wednesday letter that Nellis himself rejected that request as well as a subsequent one later in the month.

“As such, the Committee is left with no choice but to resort to compulsory process,” Jordan wrote. “Popularly elected prosecutors, such as Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, have engaged in an unprecedented abuse of authority by prosecuting a former President of the United States and current nominee for that office. Of relevance to the Committee’s oversight is the impartiality of Judge Juan Merchan, the presiding trial judge, due to his refusal to recuse himself from the case in light of his apparent conflicts of interest and biases.” …Read more

White House

RED FLAGS: Biden admin may revive asylum program shut down after ‘mass fraud’ …Read more

Capitol Hill

‘HEINOUS’: GOP lawmaker sounds alarm on key reasons why Walz agenda is ‘not good’ for the country …Read more

‘UNDERMINING SAFETY’: Cruz says radical Biden-Harris policy is weakening airport security …Read more

Tales from the Trail

CLOSER THAN EVER: Kamala gains on Trump on two key issues: poll …Read more

TOO LATE: RFK Jr. can’t remove name from ballots in 2 key states, despite backing Trump …Read more

LOOMING: With 9 days until voting starts, ‘election season’ kicks off sooner than you think …Read more

‘HAS TO BE EARNED’: Major pro-life activist warns Trump needs to change ‘his tune’ on abortion …Read more

RATINGS SHIFT: Harris-Trump showdown: top political handicapper shifts ratings in key states …Read more

CAMELOT FRACTURES: Kerry Kennedy stumps for Harris after RFK joins Trump …Read more

Across America

SCHOOLHOUSE ROCKED: Migrant influx leads to MA controversy …Read more

BRING ON THE HEAT: Tim Walz addresses firefighters union …Read more

NEW DETAILS: FBI provides updated timeline of would-be Trump assassin’s activity …Read more

‘DANGEROUSLY LIBERAL’: Heritage Foundation rips Harris policy record with new website, six-figure outreach to independents …Read more

‘SICK AND TIRED’: Florida sheriff blasts DC over border security after illegal immigrants allegedly steal 9K pounds of berries …Read more

‘DEMILITARIZING OUR SCHOOLS’: Harris called for removing cops from schools ahead of 2020’s violence …Read more

‘NATIONWIDE PROBLEM’: Sanctuary city’s policies push violent migrant gang into suburbs …Read more

‘IT WILL COME TO LIGHT’: Trump shooting victims with life-altering injuries seek accountability …Read more

‘VEIL OF SECRECY’: Blue state’s GOP demands transparency from Dem leaders on cost of migrant crisis …Read more

DREAM ON: California Dream for All passes state senate, gives illegal immigrants home purchasing funds …Read more

