Fox News Politics: Light Hur up

-Biden and Trump continue to mop up the remaining primaries

-Trump declares himself ‘not a Conservative’ in news interview

-Fetterman slams Democrats for not taking action against Menendez

The newly released transcript of Special Counsel Robert Hur’s interview with President Biden has confirmed the president’s frequent memory lapses, as well as contradicted his claims surrounding their exchange over his son Beau’s death, a Fox News Digital review of the transcript has found.

Hur took fiery questions — from both sides of the aisle — during a fiery hearing Tuesday. He explained that he did not bring charges against the president despite the willful retention of classified records about military and foreign policy in Afghanistan and other countries, among other records related to national security and foreign policy, which Hur said implicated “sensitive intelligence sources and methods.”

However, Hur affirmed that he identified evidence that “pride and money” were “strong” motivating factors for President Biden to retain classified records, as the former vice president sought to keep materials to use for a memoir he wrote that brought him $8 million.

Hur insisted that a frequent Democratic characterization of the report was false. Multiple Democrats parroted that Hur’s report “exonerated” Biden, but Hur repeatedly told the House panel that was incorrect. When asked again if his report is a “total and complete exoneration,” Hur maintained “that is not what the report says.”

Democrats took aim at Hur for the potential damage done to President Biden. Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Ga. used his allotted time during the hearing to take jabs at the Federalist Society and suggested Hur would gain personally from a Trump victory in November.

“Despite clearing President Biden from being prosecuted, you used your report to trash and smear President Biden because he said in response to questions over a five-hour interview that he didn’t recall how he got the documents,” Johnson said.

“Congressman, I reject the suggestions that you have just made. That is not what happened. Partisan politics played no part whatsoever in my work. My work was independent and fair,” Hur hit back, speaking over Johnson as he attempted to interrupt Hur’s response.

Capitol Hill

'SLEAZEBALL IN THE SENATE': Fetterman slams Senate Dems for not kicking Menendez out

'SHOCKED AND DISMAYED': Nancy Mace reacts on Fox to viral Stephanopoulos interview: 'Tried to bully me'

COST OF WOKE: House GOP exposes 'woke' items hidden in Biden's $7.3T budget plan

'SERIOUS QUESTIONS': Senate Republicans turn up the heat on probe into alleged killer of Laken Riley

Tales from the Campaign Trail

BIDEN BOOSTERS: Colbert hosting lavish fundraiser with Democrat heavyweights Biden, Clinton, Obama

PRIMARY DAY: Primaries kick off for Mississippi's four US House seats, one Senate seat

THE COACHING GOVERNOR: West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice balances coaching girls basketball, pursuing US Senate seat

HEATING UP THE HEARTLAND: Trump preps for combat in key Midwest battleground state

'NOT CONSERVATIVE': Trump discusses his political ideology in wide-ranging interview

Across America

'WE ARE FRUSTRATED': NC Republicans want answers over new migrant intake shelter

'COMMON SENSE': Kansas judge rules in favor of conservative AG, continues to prevent sex-changes on ID cards

'FABRIC OF AMERICAN FREEDOM': NRA slams Biden's anti-gun SOTU tirade

BACKTRACKING: Andrew Cuomo slams NYC for policy he supported, says 'plan is for city taxpayers to pay' for 'migrant crisis'

BIG DEMANDS: Gun rights groups ask Supreme Court to strike down Illinois 'assault weapons' ban

LOSING SUPPORT: San Francisco Asian Americans increasingly denouncing mayor over crime concerns

'TRUTH CAN GET YOU FIRED': Anti-lockdown and vaccine mandate skeptic says he was 'fired' by Harvard

'DON'T LIKE EACH OTHER': Bill Maher 'vindicated' following Katie Porter's loss in CA Senate race

'THEIR OWN FREE WILL': NY Mag presents 'moral case' for allowing trans kids to 'change their bodies'

