Fox News Politics: ‘Low IQ individual’

– Hunter Biden attorneys leave option open for president’s son to testify Monday …LIVE UPDATES

– Biden continues European tour commemorating D-Day…

– Trump finds windfall in Silicon Valley…

Amid concerns about Biden’s mental decline, former President Trump has a theory about why some Silicon Valley venture capitalists back him over the president: “they can’t relate to Biden because he is a stupid person — and I have a high IQ.”

Trump told Fox News Digital in an exclusive interview that tech investor David Sacks’ endorsement — which came just ahead of a San Francisco fundraiser that raised $12 million for Trump’s campaign — is a testament to his “accomplishments.”

Trump also used his recent trial, where he was convicted by a New York jury, as evidence for his superior intelligence. Unlike himself, Biden is “incompetent to stand trial,” Trump said.

White House

‘THAT ARTICLE WAS B.S.’: Biden’s cabinet reacts to reports of his mental decline …Read more

PASSING THE BUCK: Biden tells Zelenskyy ‘some conservatives’ to blame for stalled aid …Read more

ON THE STAND? Hunter Biden considers testifying in gun trial, decision to be made over weekend…Read more

NO CHANGE: Day after Biden order, migrants are still arriving …Read more

WAR OF WORDS: George Clooney reportedly called White House to complain about something Biden said …Read more

Tales from the Campaign Trail

NEW DISCLOSURES: Justice Clarence Thomas lists controversial vacations on new disclosure forms…Read more

BATTLEGROUND BRAWL: Michigan heats up as GOP pours money into swing state Senate race …Read more

‘INSTINCT IS TO WALK AWAY’: Biden speaks about democracy, slams Putin at Pointe du Hoc …Read more

‘UNICORNS’: ‘View’ co-hosts compares Black GOP voters to mythical creatures …Read more

‘NOT OKAY’: Dem in major Senate race accused of ‘pandering’ to Black voters over taxpayer-funded reparations …Read more

‘BIGGER THREAT’: Russell Brand says if it comes down to Trump or Biden, only one candidate will protect democracy, freedom …Read more

Capitol Hill

‘PROFOUND DISAGREEMENTS’: Progressives prompt Schumer explanation for Netanyahu invite to Congress …Read more

BACK IN TIME: House lawmakers parachute out of WWII era-plane in Normandy …Read more

‘PUTTING OUR GIRLS AT RISK’: Nearly 70 House Republicans back push to block Biden Title IX changes …Read more

TERMINATED: Ex-Bernie Sanders aide fired from reporting job amid anti-Israel comments …Read more

