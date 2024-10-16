Fox News Politics: Nathan Wade grilled

Welcome to the Fox News’ Politics newsletter, with the latest political news from Washington, D.C. and updates from the 2024 campaign trail.

-Trump says ‘I don’t care when you vote’ in new House GOP ad urging voters to turn out early

-Top outside group backing Senate Republicans showcases fundraising haul

-Harris holds big advantage among early voters, Trump with Election Day voters: poll

GEORGIA IN THE HOT SEAT

Former Fulton County Special Prosecutor Nathan Wade left Capitol Hill on Tuesday after a marathon four-and-a-half hour grilling by House Judiciary Committee investigators.

Wade, whose legal team included former Georgia Gov. Roy Barnes, said little to reporters before, after and during his closed-door deposition. No lawmakers were seen entering or leaving the room.

“This is all I’m going to say – we gave our testimony, we cooperated and we are through,” Barnes told reporters after the session…Read more

White House

MICROMANAGER-IN-CHIEF?: Netanyahu states that his regime, not the US, will decide how to retaliate against Iran…Read more

CHECK THE TAPE: Speaker Johnson accuses CBS of ‘selectively editing’ interview on heels of VP Harris ’60 Minutes’ controversy…Read more

‘I’M PRAYERFUL’: Nancy Pelosi admits she still hasn’t spoken to President Biden after pressuring him to drop out of the race…Read more

Capitol Hill

‘BIGGEST CHALLENGE’: The biggest challenge right now is fuel’: Rep. Greg Steube of Florida talks hurricane aftermath…Read more

Tales from the Trail

WHO’S MORE ACCESSIBLE?: Trump-Vance ticket has done combined 78 interviews since August compared to 42 for Harris-Walz…Read more

BLUE ALERT: Popular PA Democratic mayor warns Trump is ‘out-messaging’ Harris: ‘I get more from Colbert’…Read more

‘PARTY OF COMMON SENSE’: Trump says GOP is ‘party of common sense’ during contentious Bloomberg interview…Read more

BIDENS ON THE TRAIL: President and first lady campaign in the biggest of the battlegrounds…Read more

EV TROUBLES: Harris support for EVs could tank campaign in critical swing state, expert says…Read more

‘AT LEAST AFFORD GROCERIES’: ‘I was much better off’: These voters back Trump in top battleground county…Read more

CHARGED UP: ‘Ruining our car industry’: Biden-Harris EV regs prove flashpoint in Michigan Senate debate…Read more

CUT SHORT: Trump cuts Pennsylvania town hall short over medical emergencies in crowd…Read more

SPARKS FLY: CNN anchor and Rep. Waltz clash over Harris ‘socialist’ label, networks likening Trump to Hitler…Read more

Across America

‘THIS IS THE PRICE OF LAWFARE’: Classified docs case dismissal means ‘greatest’ legal ‘threat’ to Trump is ‘gone’…Read more

MORE THAN A ‘HANDFUL?’: New report warns bloodthirsty Venezuelan gang’s footprint will remain in US ‘for decades’…Read more

JUDGE RULES: Georgia judge rules election officials must certify vote counts, even if they suspect fraud…Read more

‘COLLECTIVE FAILURE’: Outlet deletes review of Oct. 7 doc after backlash for complaining that film depicts Hamas too negatively…Read more

ANTISEMITISM ON CAMPUS: Hamilton College student admits to posting ‘antisemitic remarks’ on campus, New York State Police say…Read more

