Fox News Politics Newsletter: Another Ivy League School Faces GOP Ire
Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content.
Here’s what’s happening…
– China open to talks with Trump admin on lowering tariffs, ministry says
– Top Senate Armed Services Republican says Trump OMB’s budget ‘shreds to the bone’ military capabilities
– Former Trump official slams UN reform efforts as ‘eight and a half years late’
Brown University in House Republican’s Sights Amid Email Controversy
A brewing controversy over a “DOGE-like” email at one of America’s top universities has gotten the attention of Capitol Hill.
Rep. Troy Nehls, R-Texas, wrote to Brown University on Friday morning urging the school to reconsider any disciplinary action against Alex Shieh, a sophomore who sent an email mirroring the style of Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) that asked non-faculty university workers what they did “all day.”
“Reports indicate that Mr. Shieh engaged in a journalistic act of contacting university administrative employees to inquire about their roles and responsibilities. This action, it appears, stemmed from his perspective as a student paying a substantial tuition fee and experiencing concerns regarding university facilities, leading him to question the allocation of administrative resources,” Nehls wrote…READ MORE
White House
‘FIERCE’ MAHA FIGHTER: Trump’s surgeon general pick touted as ‘fierce’ MAHA advocate before confirmation hearing
‘CELEBRATING OUR VICTORIES’:Trump declares May 8 as ‘Victory Day’ for World War II: ‘Going to start celebrating our victories again!’
GULF SHIFT: Trump’s interior chief to unleash Gulf drilling with major rule change
‘WHAT THEY DESERVE’: Trump says he’ll revoke Harvard’s tax-exempt status
‘FIGHTING THE FAKE NEWS’: DHS pushes back against claims of immigration enforcement at elementary schools
MILITARY MESS: Billions spent, warfighters wait: Inside the Pentagon’s broken buying system and the plan to fix it
‘100 DAYS’:Buttigieg ‘got nothing done,’ Duffy declares: ‘Pete appears unburdened by no longer being a cabinet secretary’
TRUMP V COURTS: Trump asks SCOTUS to strip protected status for hundreds of thousands of Venezuelan migrants
Capitol Hill
GOP CLAPS BACK: ‘Protect’ the majority: Senate GOP’s campaign arm takes opposite tact to DNC’s Hogg
‘OUT OF CONTROL’: Trump dubs Dems ‘out of control,’ suggests GOP consider kicking them out of Congress for ‘REAL crimes’
CAMPAIGN BUZZ: AOC draws spotlight with Queens town hall as 2028 White House talk swirls
‘GREEN NEW SCAM’: Trump’s tax overhaul hits GOP turbulence over Biden-era green incentives
Across America
TAKE A NUMBER: REAL ID renews America’s age-old dread of the DMV
‘MANUFACTURING BOOM’: ‘Mississippi’s moment’: Gov Tate Reeves on economic growth from eliminating state income tax
‘SLAP IN THE FACE’: California lawmaker demands ‘accountability’ after illegal immigrant’s planned early release stopped by feds
IMMIGRATION BATTLE: Fla. AG to rebuff judge who ordered halt to state immigration enforcement: ‘The court has overstepped’
Get the latest updates on the Trump administration and Congress, exclusive interviews and more on FoxNews.com.