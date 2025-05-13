Fox News Politics Newsletter: Bernie and the Jets

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content.

Here’s what’s happening…

–David Hogg slams ‘fast-track’ effort to oust him as DNC vice chair

-Small nodule found in Joe Biden’s prostate during physical: report

-Knives out for Fetterman: Maverick senator joins long line of Dems punished for breaking from left

Bernie’s Flagrant Flyer Miles

FIRST ON FOX: As Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders continues to travel around the country on his “Fighting Oligarchy” tour, while at the same time defending his use of private jets to do so, an energy watchdog group has calculated the true scope of the carbon emissions his flights have emitted.

During the 16 stops of the tour, which Sanders embarked on with the help of progressive Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, his private jet emitted a total of 62.15 tonnes, or metric tons, of carbon dioxide, according to an estimate from Power the Future.

To put that in perspective, Power the Future said in a press release that the emissions equate to burning 62,600 pounds of coal, driving a gas-powered SUV 150,000 miles, powering every home in Sanders’ hometown of Burlington, Vermont, for weeks, and powering nine U.S. homes for an entire year… READ MORE

White House

DEMOCRATS’ 2028 FEVER: Less than four months into Trump’s second term, Dems are already eyeing the 2028 race

‘COMMERCE, NOT CHAOS’: Trump condemns ‘interventionalists,’ pitches ‘more hopeful future’ in Middle East speech

GOLD AND DIAMOND: Trump’s $400 million Qatar jet gift follows long history of unusual presidential presents

BIDEN THEIR TIME: Biden aides allegedly fretted then-president would need wheelchair if re-elected, new book reveals

ROAD TO DAMASCUS: Trump’s Mideast tour begins with Syria looming as strategic opportunity

World Stage

‘MORE VIOLENT’: Emerging Venezuelan gang ‘more violent’ than Tren de Aragua targets rural America, expert warns

‘WINDOW OF OPPORTUNITY’: Edan Alexander’s release offers ‘window of opportunity’ for wider hostage deal amid Trump Mideast visit

‘FULL FORCE’: Netanyahu pledges to ‘complete’ fight against Hamas in coming days

‘SUSPICIOUS’ FIRE: UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s London home targeted, suspect arrested

Capitol Hill

TAX DAY: GOP, Dems to square off over Trump’s sweeping tax plan in high-stakes meeting today

FROM THE CRADLE: Ted Cruz wants Uncle Sam to give each American baby $1,000

PAYING THEIR SHARE: House Republicans unveil new food stamp work requirements for Trump’s ‘big, beautiful bill’

Across America

BILLIONAIRE BOON: Billionaires boomed in Biden era as Fed became ‘engine of income inequality’ powered by pandemic policies

‘POWER DYNAMICS’: Republican group lays out plan to gain ground in 2 key Dem-leaning states in 2025 elections

‘FAST-TRACK’ REMOVAL: DNC panel voids David Hogg’s election as party vice chair