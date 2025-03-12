Fox News Politics Newsletter: Buying Time

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content.

-AOC slapped with ethics complaint over ‘troubling expenses’ made to dance company

-US judge orders Trump administration to pay ‘unlawfully’ restricted USAID funds

–The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the House voting to avoid a government shutdown today

11th hour plea

Vice President JD Vance told House Republicans that putting a government funding bill up for a vote today was critical to President Donald Trump keeping the lights on for his border security goals and the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Two lawmakers present at the closed-door meeting on Tuesday morning said DOGE and the border were part of Vance’s pitch to Republicans who were still undecided about the bill.

One lawmaker said Vance also signaled that future federal spending cuts could be on the table at a later date, a similar pitch House Freedom Caucus leaders have been making to fellow fiscal conservatives…Read more

White House

TRUMP VS COURTS: Who is Judge Amir Ali? The Biden-appointed federal judge at the center of Trump’s USAID battle

‘BACK TO BASICS’: Top Trump agency scraps memos pushing ‘equity initiatives’

‘SWIFT AND UNRELENTING’: Trump’s top accomplishments 50 days into his return to the Oval Office

‘PSYCHICAL PHENOMENON’: Trump energy chief declares climate change a ‘global physical phenomenon’ amid reversal of Biden-era policies

‘GREAT AMERICAN’: Trump says he will buy a Tesla to support Elon Musk and his ‘baby’

World Stage

BIG CHANGE$: China ‘ripping off’ American businesses — but the DOJ can fight them, GOP lawmaker says

GOING BACK TO RUSSIA: Trump envoy heading to Russia for second time later this week, source says

‘COMMUNIST REGIME’: Romania’s now-barred presidential frontrunner Călin Georgescu claims he is facing Trump-like charges

FIRST ON FOX: U.S. continues to share data to protect Ukrainians against Russian strikes, despite intel pause: sources

LAND LINE: Dem seeks to halt Trump from ‘invading’ Greenland, Canada and Panama

Capitol Hill

SCOOP: Key House Freedom Caucus member ‘seriously considering’ run for governor in 2026

‘DEFENDING FREEDOM’: Mark Kelly accuses Trump of ‘trying to weaken Ukraine’s hand,’ responds to Elon Musk branding him a ‘traitor’

HEATING UP: GOP lawmakers take crucial step to ‘unlock’ American energy to reverse Biden-era ‘disaster’

‘RACIST AND DEROGATORY’: House Dem pushes to censure Boebert over TV interview about Al Green

FLIP FLOP: Video of Dems railing against past shutdowns unveiled by GOP

‘HE SHOULD BE PRIMARIED’: Trump pledges to ‘lead the charge’ against Rep. Massie, likens him to Liz Cheney

BAD DOGE: Dems threatening government shutdown over Elon Musk hate, Republicans say

NOT PLAYING GAMES: Risch, GOP lawmakers demand Olympic committee comply with Trump order to ban trans athletes in women’s sports

Across America

MAGA FOR MEDICAID?: Trump voter dons MAGA hat in warning to House Republicans against Medicaid cuts

‘ABSOLUTE BULLS—‘: Newsom’s ‘unfair’ remark on girls’ sports belies record as governor

CHIPS ACT: Kamala Harris roasted for trying to tie love of Doritos to Big Tech innovation during AI conference

MAJOR ENDORSEMENT: Top conservative group aligns with Trump as it makes major endorsement in high-profile race

PULLING THE PLUG: DOGE and agencies cancel 200,000 federal government credit cards

DOGE IN THE DISTRICT: GOP spending bill would force DC to cut $1B from city government, officials say

‘UNUSUAL SECRECY’: Judge rules DOGE likely subject to public records requests, says department operating in ‘unusual secrecy’

‘JUST THE BEGINNING’: Abbey Gate terrorist, human smuggling ring leaders, cartel bosses among Bondi DOJ’s first-month successes

SACRAMENTO SWEEPS: Former Rep. Katie Porter joins crowded California governor’s race

FOLLOW THE MONEY: ‘He cannot buy an election here in Wisconsin’: Sanders slams Musk in state Trump won by less than 1%

NATIONAL SECURITY CONCERN: Rubio reserves the right to revoke green card or visa of anti-Israel activist Mahmoud Khalil

NON-ESSENTIAL’: Pentagon gives civilian employees a $1 limit on their travel credit cards