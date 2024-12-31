Fox News Politics Newsletter: Change of Heart Towards Trump

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump transition, exclusive interviews and more Fox News politics content.

– Learning Curve: The new players in Congress

– How border security dominated US politics and 2024, and sealed an election

– 10 rising stars in Democratic, Republican parties expected to emerge in 2025

Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser said Monday that she and President-elect Trump “had a great meeting to discuss our shared priorities” for his upcoming term, despite their previously contentious relationship that hit a fever pitch in 2020 during the George Floyd riots.

“President Trump and I both want Washington, DC to be the best, most beautiful city in the world and we want the capital city to reflect the strength of our nation,” Bowser said.

The Democratic mayor said she and Trump “discussed areas for the collaboration between local and federal government, especially around our federal workforce, underutilized federal buildings, parks and green spaces, and infrastructure.”…Read more

RUBY MOUNTAINS: Biden moving to ban oil and gas leases for 20 years in Nevada region, just weeks before Trump inauguration…Read more

UNDER FIRE: Dems urge Biden to extend controversial immigrant program; Trump says he’ll cut it…Read more

CHILL THROUGH EU: Ukraine receives US natural gas shipment for the first time amid fresh supply fears…Read more

VOTE OF CONFIDENCE: Trump gives Johnson ‘complete and total endorsement’ ahead of Speakership fight…Read more

DEBT DILEMMA: Bernie Sanders plans to spearhead legislation on key Trump proposal…Read more

VERDICT IS IN: North Dakota senator’s son to serve 28 years in prison for crash that killed deputy…Read more

ON ICE: ICE shuts down programs offering services to illegal immigrants, citing ‘immense’ costs…Read more

‘LAWFARE…MUST END’: Georgia AG urges state Supreme Court to reject DA Willis’ appeal in Trump case…Read more

PENTAGON: The Pentagon chief loses bid to reject 9/11 plea deals…Read more

9/11 PLEA DEALS STAND: Military Appeals Court rules Defense Sec Austin cannot rescind 9/11 plea deals…Read more

‘COUNTERPRODUCTIVE’: Hochul’s polluters pay bill could result in regressive costs for working families: economists…Read more