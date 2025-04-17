Fox News Politics Newsletter: DNC official sparks Dem civil war

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content.

–Supreme Court sets May date to hear oral arguments in birthright citizenship case

-Conservatives sound alarm over Trump admin’s REAL ID rollout

–Veteran suicide crisis targeted in VA bill by bipartisan House coalition

Bashing the boomers

A move by a top Democratic Party official to spend millions of dollars through his outside political group to primary-challenge some older Democrats in blue districts is further igniting intra-party tensions that have rocked the party since President Donald Trump’s convincing election last November.

The reverberations started instantly after Leaders We Deserve, a political organization led by recently elected Democratic National Committee (DNC) vice chair David Hogg , announced on Wednesday that it will spend $20 million to help elect younger Democrats. The effort includes supporting primary challengers to House Democrats in safe seats that Hogg argues “are asleep at the wheel.”

The move by the 25-year-old Hogg, a survivor of the horrific shooting seven years ago at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in south Florida, to spend money against fellow Democrats is seen as an unprecedented action by a DNC official…Read more

White House

DECLASSIFIED: Gabbard declassifies Biden domestic counterterrorism plan

CUTTING AMERICORPS: Trump admin guts AmeriCorps, Clinton-era volunteer agency that failed 8 consecutive audits

OUT OF ORDER: Trump admin seeks emergency relief of Boasberg contempt threat

‘RUMORS ARE TRUE’: CAIR panelist accuses Trump admin of using AI and antisemitism against free speech

World Stage

LOCKED DOWN: Trump says ‘100 percent’ chance US will strike trade deal with Europe as Italy PM visits Washington

‘ARM UKRAINE TO THE MAX’: Republican uses George Washington, American Revolution to reject notion Ukraine should surrender to Russia

BIGGEST US THREAT EVER?: CIA director says China is #1 priority, poses biggest challenge from adversary in US history

Capitol Hill

DEPORTATION DOMINOES: More Dems work to join Sen. Van Hollen in El Salvador to push for alleged gang member’s return to US

RACE TO WATCH: Fierce Israel critic launches Senate bid in Michigan high-stakes 2026 midterm race

‘CHAMPAGNE SOCIALISTS’: ‘Champagne socialists’ Sanders and AOC flying private on ‘Fighting Oligarchy’ tour

TROLLING TRUMP: Pence urges Republicans to hold the line on tax hikes for the rich as Trump weighs options

WHAT IS A WOMAN?: LGBTQ Christians invoke ‘righteous rage’ at Capitol during Holy Week

Across America

‘UNDERREPORTED’: Texas measles cases are underreported, response hurt by funding cuts, CDC scientist says