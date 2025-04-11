Fox News Politics Newsletter: DOGE Dividends

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content.

–Trump tariff spike fuels new House bill to lock China out of US government tech

-Dems fight bill to stop illegal immigrant voting despite polls showing voter support

-Trump’s ‘big, beautiful’ tax agenda scores major victory in House despite GOP rebellion threats

Finding Fraud

DOGE Chief Elon Musk says the organization is set to save the U.S. government more than $150 billion in cuts to waste and fraud in FY 2026.

Musk made the comment during a public Cabinet meeting with President Donald Trump on Thursday.

“We anticipate savings in FY 26 from reduction of waste and fraud by $150 billion. And, I mean, and some of it is just absurd. Like people getting unemployment insurance who haven’t been born yet,” Musk said…Read more

White House

TRUMP CRACKDOWN: Trump admin warns states to comply with housing prisoners by their biological sex or face funding cutoff

‘VERY GOOD PERSON’: Trump praises Dem Gov. Gretchen Whitmer after slamming her last year: ‘Very good person’

‘99.9’ PERCENT: Hegseth quips ‘99.9%’ of DEI initiatives are gone from the military under Trump’s watch

World Stage

‘SAFEST IT GETS’:State Dept upgrades travel advisory for El Salvador, considered safer than France, other European countries

SEALED THE DEAL: Russian-American ballerina released after being wrongfully detained in Moscow for over a year

‘WORSE THINGS’: China targets Hollywood films in retaliation of tariffs; Trump responds

Capitol Hill

TAKING SIDES: This Texas Republican congressman endorses Paxton over Cornyn in Senate primary brawl

‘WOMEN AS BAIT’: Conservative firebrand flips script on House Dem’s ‘gotcha’ response to noncitizen voting crackdown

ACCOUNTABILITY: American victims of terrorism could soon sue international orgs if Cruz’s bill passes

CLOCK BLOCKERS: GOP, Dems come together to end Daylight Saving over health, economic risks

ADAM BOMB: WH slams Dems’ ‘partisan games’ after Trump-foe Schiff calls for insider trading investigation over tariffs

MAHA AGENDA: Dr. Marty Makary advances out of key committee in bid for FDA confirmation

REPORTER’S NOTEBOOK: House scrambles to align with Senate on framework for Trump’s ‘big, beautiful bill’

CALLING FOR ANSWERS: Hawley demands Zuckerberg testify on alleged ties between Meta, China

‘OBSTRUCTIONIST POLICIES’: Sanctuary Governors Tim Walz, JB Pritzker, Kathy Hochul called to testify before Congress

FIRST ON FOX: 3 senators lead effort to ban Chinese-owned GNC from military installations over spying concerns

Across America

‘WIN-WIN’:FDA phasing out some animal testing in ‘win-win’ for ethics and public health: commissioner

‘COWARD!’: Tim Walz heckled by veterans for stolen valor claims, China connections

BOMBSHELL LINK: Newly surfaced report provides more clues on COVID outbreak source and timeline

‘NEXT FEW DAYS’: Gabbard says RFK, MLK Jr records ‘ready to release’ in days, has ‘hunters’ looking at FBI, CIA for more files

MIDTERM MOMENTUM: GOP voters pick a favorite to challenge Dem governor in early battleground straw poll

‘HAD TO READ IT SEVERAL TIMES’: DOGE reveals bizarre findings of unemployment insurance claims survey

