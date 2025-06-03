Fox News Politics Newsletter: Fetterman Draws the Line with Dems on Border

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Trump’s 20th week in office to include White House meeting with European leader, expected call with Xi

NYC sees fewest shootings, murders in recorded history : ‘Historic achievements’

Colorado terror attack adds to alarming rise in domestic terrorism

Fetterman Rebukes Fellow Dems on Border Security Issue

Both Pennsylvania Democratic Sen. John Fetterman and GOP Sen. Dave McCormick spoke in a bipartisan forum about the importance of border security, with Fetterman going so far as to call out his own party on the issue.

“I’ve kind of, I’ve lost some support in my party. I thought the border was really important, and our party did not handle the border appropriately,” Fetterman told “Fox News Sunday” host Shannon Bream during a FOX Nation presentation of The Senate Project series on Monday.

“Look at the numbers, 267,000, 300,000 people showing up at our border. And, you know, we can all agree that’s roughly the size of Pittsburgh. Now, that’s unacceptable. And that’s a national security issue. And that’s chaos. So a secure border, being very pro-immigration, that’s who I am as a Democrat.”… READ MORE

White House

YOU’RE FIRED: Trump admin unveils DOGE aligned rule streamlining process to fire federal workers for misconduct

‘REALLY NOT LEAVING’: Will the Trump Cabinet undo Musk’s DOGE legacy now that he’s gone?

Boulder Terrorist Attack

‘SUICIDAL MIGRATION’: Boulder terror attack puts Biden-era immigration policies in the hot seat: ‘Must be fully reversed’

‘I’M VERY ANGRY’: Jewish House lawmaker urges deportation of Boulder terror suspect’s family

‘RAMPANT’: Fetterman, McCormick react to ‘astonishing’ Boulder attack on pro-Israel group

IDEOLOGICAL VIOLENCE: Boulder, Colorado suspected terror attack suspect Soliman faces murder, assault charges, jail records show

ANTI-AMERICAN’: Trump says Boulder terror attack ‘will not be tolerated,’ deportations must continue

NONCITIZEN: Alleged Boulder terrorist overstayed visa, granted work permit by Biden administration

TERROR IN BOULDER: Holocaust survivor among victims in Boulder, Colorado suspected terror attack

World Stage

TENSION IN TURKEY: Ukraine, Russia meet for peace talks in Istanbul after explosive weekend

DECEIT REVEALED: Tensions rise as Israel strongly denies firing on Palestinians at Gaza humanitarian site

NATIONALIST COMEBACK: Polish conservative Karol Nawrocki wins presidential election to succeed Duda

‘DEFAMATORY ALLEGATIONS’: China accuses Hegseth of espousing ‘Cold War mentality’ for labeling country as a threat

Capitol Hill

IN HOT WATER: Maxine Waters campaign to pay $68,000 for violating campaign finance laws

‘UNREAL’: Marjorie Taylor Greene slams FDA green lighting of mNEXSPIKE COVID-19 vaccine

Across America

FIXING THE UNFIXABLE: As Musk exits DOGE, a look back at previous efforts to cut waste, fraud, and abuse — and how they fared

APPEALS DENIED: Supreme Court declines to examine appeals over Maryland, Rhode Island gun control laws

DEI DOLLARS: Hundreds of millions in tax money goes to contracts for DEI groups, watchdog finds

‘UPS THE ANTE’: US government taking ‘dramatically different approach’ using terrorism charges against drug cartels: FBI alum