Fox News Politics Newsletter: Hilton Running to Fix ‘Califailure’

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content.

Here’s what’s happening…

-Pandemic, price tags and privacy concerns: Why it took 20 years to implement REAL ID

-DHS chief’s purse stolen with thousands of dollars

-Ex-Pentagon aide urges Trump to fire Hegseth citing ‘full-blown meltdown’ and ‘total chaos’

Hilton to Tackle ‘Califailure’ in Bid for Golden State Governor

EXCLUSIVE: The California 2026 gubernatorial race just got a major shakeup with Republican Steve Hilton entering the race to be Gov. Gavin Newsom’s successor.

The former Fox News contributor and author of “Califailure” said he’s hoping to “Make California Golden Again,” especially for the “working people” of the state.

“A big decision that I’ve made, which I can now share with you, that I am, in fact, going to be running for governor of California for 2026. I love this state. It’s the best place in the world as far as I’m concerned,” Hilton told Fox News Digital in an exclusive interview… Read more

Remembering Pope Francis

BREAKING: Pope Francis has died at 88, Vatican camerlengo says

‘MAY GOD BLESS HIM’: Pope Francis and U.S. presidents: A look back at his legacy with the nation’s leaders

POPULAR PONTIFF: What American Catholics thought about Pope Francis

FINAL FAREWELL: JD Vance, one of Pope Francis’ last visitors, reacts to his death

CHOOSING THE NEXT POPE: What is the papal conclave: Inside the ancient process of choosing the next pope

‘I WAS SURPRISED’: Theologian on ‘Conclave’ accuracy, expectations for next secretive event after Pope Francis’ death

‘GOD REST HIS SOUL!’: Trump, world leaders react to the death of Pope Francis

BURIAL GROUNDS: Pope Francis revealed burial wishes just days after becoming pope in 2013

SCALED-DOWN MEMORIAL: Pope Francis’ funeral will be a simplified version of past papal funerals, per his change of papal funeral rites

White House

MONEY CAN’T BUY EVERYTHING: Trump wants to revive the lagging US shipbuilding industry. Here are the hurdles he faces

‘SHATTERED EGOS’: White House rips alleged Pentagon leasers, brushes off Hegseth second Signal chat report

STRIKE TWO?: Hegseth shared details of Yemen strikes in second Signal chat: report

14TH WEEK BACK IN OVAL: Trump’s 14th week in office to kick off with famed Easter Egg Roll, ongoing trade negotiations

OVERBLOWN: Biden green energy project halted by Trump admin relied on rushed, bad science, study finds

World Stage

KEEPING TABS: Anti-Chinese government group launches plan to track anti-CCP legislation in statehouses

IRAN REMAINS NUCLEAR: US confirms third round of nuclear talks with Iran after ‘very good progress’

Capitol Hill

‘WRONGFULLY DETAINED’: Four more Dems travel to El Salvador to push for Abrego Garcia’s return to US

Across America

COMMANDER NO MORE: Army suspends commander after Trump, Vance, Hegseth vanish from command board

‘MISLEADING AND MISGUIDED’: State Dept defends human rights abuse reporting changes, says streamlined process eliminates ‘political bias’

CHURCH AND STATE: Religious liberty or government overreach? Oklahoma AG fights own party in SCOTUS battle over Catholic school

‘BROKEN SYSTEM’: More than 500k immigrants missed their court hearings on Biden’s watch: analysis

‘PURGE THESE PEOPLE’: California mayor wants to give homeless people ‘all the fentanyl they want’

SKY WARS: Florida property owners pestered by spying drones could soon be allowed to fight back with ‘force’