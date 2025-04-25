Fox News Politics Newsletter: Is AOC Rehearsing for a White House Run?

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content.

-Ex-GOP congressman George Santos faces up to 87 months in prison in federal fraud case

–Stacey Abrams considers 3rd run for Georgia governor despite back-to-back defeats

–Luigi Mangione heads to federal court as DOJ debuts death penalty ‘shift’: ex-federal prosecutor

AOC’s Barnstorming with Bernie Fuels 2028 Speculation

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez , D-N.Y., has crisscrossed the United States with Sen. Bernie Sanders , I-Vt., on the “Fighting Oligarchy” tour, and Americans are speculating about whether the New York Democrat is launching a shadow campaign for president.

Ocasio-Cortez’s campaign account posted a video on X this week that invigorated those rumors as the four-term Democrat from New York City and a progressive leader proclaimed, “We are one.”

“I’m a girl from the Bronx,” Ocasio-Cortez said on a campaign-style stage in Idaho. “To be welcomed here in this state, all of us together, seeing our common cause, this is what this country is all about.” … READ MORE

White House

POLLING PROBLEM: Judge blocks Trump election order despite overwhelming American support for voter ID

POISON IVY: Trump brands Harvard ‘antisemitic’ and a ‘threat to democracy’ amid funding battle

DEAL OR DUEL: Trump says he’ll be ‘leading the pack’ to war with Iran if deal prospects whither away

World Stage

CROSSED WIRES: Trump says China’s Xi called him amid ongoing confusion over trade talks

‘IMPORTANT STEPS’: Trump admin cheers ‘important steps’ as Paraguay targets Iran and its terror proxies

MOVING FORWARD: Russia ‘ready to make a deal’ on Ukraine war, Lavrov says

ART OF DIPLOMACY: Putin gifted Trump portrait of the US president, Russian artist reveals mystery painting: report

CAR BOMBING: Russian general killed in Moscow-area car bombing, investigators say

MIXED LEGACY: Pope Francis held line on gender ideology, had welcoming posture to LGBT community

Capitol Hill

THE OLD GUARD: 80-year-old Democrat senator says elderly lawmakers should leave ‘before they’re carried out’

ANTISEMITISM DEBATE: Schumer, Schiff accuse Trump of exploiting antisemitism to punish universities

Across America

STICKING UP: ICE argues warrantless arrest of Mahmoud Khalil was legal

NO OBJECTION: REAL ID sees nationwide state government compliance ahead of deadline, but it wasn’t always that way

CLASS IN SESSION: California floats plan to allow homeless students to sleep in their cars amid housing crisis

PARADISE LOST: Democrat-run Los Angeles failing wildfire victims’ rebuilding plans months after Trump visit: GOP rep

‘GOOD RIDDANCE’: New York City destroys more than 3,500 seize illegal firearms in gun chipper

‘REVOLT’: DeSantis excoriates Florida House leadership amid state GOP civil war

‘PROFESSIONALLY DONE’: DHS chief Kristi Noem reveals how her purse was stolen at restaurant