Fox News Politics Newsletter: ‘Liberation Day’ Backstory

–Dem Jasmine Crockett silent as aide attempts to intimidate, block reporter’s question about violence

-Reporter’s Notebook: The Senate’s all-night session on the big, beautiful bill

–Biden green energy project goes down in flames

The Road to ‘Liberation Day’

For decades, President Donald Trump has remained a staunch advocate for tariffs — routinely declaring the word one of the most beautiful in the dictionary and regularly accusing foreign countries of ripping off the U.S.

Following through on 2024 campaign promises and building upon policies his first administration introduced, Trump unveiled a series of historic tariffs at the White House’s Rose Garden Wednesday for a “Make America Wealthy Again” event as part of a day his administration dubbed “Liberation Day” for the U.S.

While some lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have voiced concern over the policy, tariffs are an area where Trump’s views have remained incredibly consistent over the years, as he has routinely decried that other countries have treated the U.S. unfairly in trade deals…Read more

White House

MONEY TALKS: Trump admin halting more than $500M in federal funding to Brown University over antisemitism response

‘DEEPLY CONCERNED’: Obama urges Americans to ‘possibly sacrifice’ in resisting Trump policies

TARIFF TANTRUM: Trump’s China tariffs face legal challenge from conservative group calling them ‘unlawful’

World Stage

CALIFORNIA PLEADIN’: Newsom to ask world leaders to exempt California exports from retaliatory tariffs

‘ABSOLUTELY RIGHT’: Rubio, in Europe, says US has to ‘reset the global order of trade’ and Trump is ‘absolutely right to do it’

SECURITY RISK: Houthis shoot down third US reaper drone as Trump administration continues daily airstrikes

WARNING STRIKE: In warning to Turkey, Israel hits strategic targets in Syria amid rising tensions

Capitol Hill

BUCKING TRUMP: One Republican senator voted against confirming Trump nominee Harmeet Dhillon

VOTE-A-RAMA: Republicans charge ahead on Trump budget, setting up marathon Senate votes

VOTED DOWN: 15 Democrats back Sanders’ failed resolutions to cancel military aid to Israel

‘GOLDEN’ AGE: Democrat Rep. Jared Golden says his party’s moving in ‘wrong direction’ on trade

TACKLING TRUMP TARIFFS: Dem senator looks to hijack key Trump budget process with tariff challenge

Across America

HAUGH OUT: National Security Agency Director Gen. Haugh fired, civilian deputy director reassigned

TO THE GOVERNOR’S DESK: Maryland bill creating commission to study, recommend slavery reparations heads to governor’s desk

GAME FACE: Illegal accused in jogger Rachel Morin’s murder set to face family, jury

‘THEY ARE TERRORISTS’: 3 alleged MS-13 gang members in Florida hit with federal murder charges

TRAVELERS BEWARE: Iowa student’s passport seizure in Dominican Republic raises red flags for Americans traveling: what to know