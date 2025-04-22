Fox News Politics Newsletter: Narrow Decision

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content.

–‘Let us be the parents’: Supreme Court should let parents opt kids out of LGBTQ school lessons, lawyer argues

-Republicans troll Dems’ El Salvador visits with offer to foot travel bill – in exchange for one thing

-Trump Energy chief recounts evolution of US environs over 55 ‘Earth Days’: ‘A handily-energized society works

Narrow Decision

Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch and Chief Justice John Roberts on Tuesday sided with left-leaning justices in an immigration appeals case, a narrow ruling that could portend the court’s future thinking amid a flurry of legal cases centered on immigration.

The 5-4 ruling in Monsalvo Velazquez v. Bondi centered on the government’s interpretation of a 60-day “voluntary departure” deadline, which authorities can use to allow certain immigrants deemed to be of “good moral character” to depart the U.S. on their own terms within that timeframe.

The Supreme Court ruled, with the backing of Roberts and Gorsuch, that any voluntary departure deadlines for immigrants under the 60-day departure timeframe that fall on a weekend or on a legal holiday in the U.S. should be extended to the next business day…Read more

Remembering Pope Francis:

PAPAL ‘INFLUENCE’: The long line of the papacy: Francis’ death renews focus on the Church’s most powerful figures

A LONG HISTORY: White House-Vatican relationship stretches a century, including fighting communism

White House

SURVEY SAYS: Trump’s third term trial balloon gets resounding response in new poll

CLIMATE OF COMPARISON: Al Gore compares Trump admin to Hitler’s Third Reich

ALLIANCE IN FOCUS: JD Vance champions ‘roadmap’ toward US-India trade deal, says partnership critical to deterring ‘dark time’

DEMOCRATS’ IDENTITY CRISIS: Youth revolt rocks party after Trump comeback

HIGHER ED FEUD: The Trump admin froze funding for Harvard. These schools’ funding is also on the chopping block

Capitol Hill

‘CLEAR FACTS AND EVIDENCE’: House Republican asks Trump DOJ to criminally prosecute ex-New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo

‘BIENVENIDOS!’: Democrats’ El Salvador trip lampooned by Senate GOP group in faux tourism ad: ‘¡Bienvenidos!’

‘NEW MODEL FOR AMERICAN MANUFACTURING’: GOP lawmaker touts $19M Trump tariff success story in her district: ‘New model for American manufacturing’

‘YOU CAN LEAVE’: Florida protester screams at Rep. Byron Donalds during tense town hall

POLLING PLUNGE: Schumer sinks, AOC soars in new poll as liberal voters demand harder line on Trump

END TO ‘CHAOS’: House Dem jumps into crowded Michigan Senate race

‘NEEDS TO BE IMPRISONED’: Dems fume over ‘due process’ for Abrego Garcia despite long history of party bucking the legal principle

‘HE WILL NOT LET YOU DOWN!’: Trump issues full-throated endorsement of Sen. Steve Daines

Across America

CHURCH AND STATE: Republican civil war brewing over taxpayer-funded Catholic school

BOOKED: Parents tell SCOTUS: LGBTQ storybooks in classrooms clash with our faith

SWEEPING REFORM: Rubio overhauling ‘bloated’ State Department in sweeping reform

MOVE ‘EM OUT: Noem, DHS outline next step to speed up deportation process

‘STAY WOKE’: Likely Dem gubernatorial candidate in key swing state praises DEI at Sharpton event

PICKING SIDES: Federal judge orders ICE to reinstate legal status of 133 foreign students