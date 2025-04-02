Fox News Politics Newsletter: Not so fast-Musk will finish the job

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content.

-Dozens arrested in major border state bust targeting bloodthirsty Venezuelan gang

-Bitter House GOP divisions erupt after Johnson shuts down votes over Republican mutiny

-FBI flooded with record number of new agent applications in Kash Patel’s first month leading bureau

More to do

Elon Musk will exit his role with the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) on schedule later this spring, once “his incredible work at DOGE is complete,” the White House confirmed Wednesday.

“This ‘scoop’ is garbage,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt posted to X Wednesday. “Elon Musk and President Trump have both *publicly* stated that Elon will depart from public service as a special government employee when his incredible work at DOGE is complete.”

Leavitt was referring to a Wednesday Politico article reporting that “ Trump has told his inner circle & members of his Cabinet that” Musk “will be stepping back in the coming weeks from his current role.” Musk, however, has long been anticipated to step back from DOGE when his 130 days as a “special government employee” run out in May…Read more

White House

HIGH VEEPSTAKES: Vance’s active VP role is a historical rarity, ‘huge asset’ to US, says top GOP ally

RECIPROCITY: These are the ‘Dirty 15’ countries Trump might target with Liberation Day tariffs

OLD SICKORY: Does President Trump really need to cut down Andrew Jackson’s magnolia tree? Expert weighs in

DEPORTATION FIGHT: Trump tells Supreme Court his authority is under siege in deportation showdown

‘LIVE NOT BY LIES’: Vance says we can ‘reclaim’ society from totalitarian left if we ‘keep on fighting’

BLOCKED: Federal judge blocks Trump admin’s terminations of probationary federal workers at 18 agencies

TALKING TAXES: Trump, Senate GOP budget leaders huddle at White House on reconciliation bill

‘MOST IMPORTANT’ DAY: What is Trump’s new Liberation Day and what to expect April 2?

Capitol Hill

BETTING ON THE BUDGET: Lindsey Graham amendment signals GOP budget breakthrough, sets stage for Trump agenda

PARTY CRASHER: Rising star Dem critical of Schumer’s leadership launches 2026 bid in key Senate battleground

‘SHADY EIGHT’: ‘Shady trial lawyer pipeline’ funneling millions to Democrats

‘OUTRAISED AND UNDERESTIMATED’: Jubilant Mike Johnson claims victory as Florida helps House GOP grow majority

‘ABUSE OF POWER’: Booker called filibuster an ‘abuse of power’ years before setting Senate speech record

EXPIRED: Dem AGs take Trump-Kennedy HHS to court over cuts to COVID-era grants

JUST ANOTHER DAY: April Fools’ on Capitol Hill

FAMILY DYNASTY?: Daughter of late Dem congressman launches campaign for father’s seat: ‘Building something powerful’

‘WON BIG’: 3 takeaways from Florida’s special election

Across America

‘CLIMATE IDEOLOGY’: DeSantis rebukes Republicans for backing bill for carbon sequestration task force: ‘Absolutely embarrassing’