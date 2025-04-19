Fox News Politics Newsletter: Of Angel Moms and Illegals

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content.

-Gabbard announces RFK files released months after Trump’s order: ‘Light on the truth’

-Top Dem asks Noem how TSA will prevent ‘major disruptions’ as many travelers still lack REAL ID

-Biden’s vax-focused COVID-19 website obliterated by White House, replaced with ‘true origins’ virus guide

‘We are not the same’

The White House released a splitscreen image overnight to underscore the stark contrast between where Republicans and Democrats stand on illegal immigration.

One image featured distraught Angel Mom Patty Morin being comforted by President Trump in the Oval Office. Morin’s daughter, Rachel Morin, was savagely beaten, raped and killed in Maryland by an illegal migrant from El Salvador in 2023.

The other image showed Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md. , sitting and talking with deported illegal alien Kilmar Abrego Garcia, 29, in El Salvador… Read more

Abrego Garcia

HOMELAND SECURITY REPORT: Kilmar Abrego Garcia suspected of human, labor trafficking in Homeland Security report

‘LOOKED LIKE A FOOL’: Trump calls Sen. Van Hollen a ‘fool’ after meeting with deported MS-13 suspect in El Salvador

White House

POLL POSITION: How Trump’s approval rating compares to his presidential predecessors

PUT THAT ON HOLD: Federal judge bucks Trump admin, delays dismissal of of MS-13 leader’s case

CROWN OF THORNS: LGBTQ Christians crusade against Trump’s religiously ‘hostile’ policies during Holy Week

‘BIG HONOR’: Trump announces a conservative media star, a GOP governor, and others for Homeland Security Advisory Council

CENTURY-OLD LAW: When did the US stop keeping up with the Joneses? The maritime law at the crux of US shipbuilding

‘YOU WANT PEOPLE TO BUY’: Trump says US ‘talking to China end may be in sight amid tariff hikes

World Stage

‘NEVER ALONE’: Huckabee visits iconic holy site in Israel, delivers Trump’s prayer for peace

HAMAS CASH CRISIS: Hamas terror group reportedly buckling under financial strain amid Israeli military gains and growing unrest

‘UNACCEPTABLE’: Chinese firm aiding Houthi attacks on US vessels, as airstrikes kill 74

HOLY WEEK OUTREACH: Pope Francis visits Rome prison during Holy Week

‘MOVE ON’: Rubio says US ready to ‘move on’ within days if no progress on Russia-Ukraine peace deal

Capitol Hill

DEMOCRATS IN DISARRAY: Confidence in Congressional Democrats hits all time low in new poll

PINK ALERT: Top GOP senator calls out Code Pink, The People’s Forum allegedly pushing CCP propaganda in US

Across America

UNMASKED: Anti-Israel agitator charged in violent hate crime attack on two Jewish college students

GLOVES ARE OFF: Top GOP lawmaker, Hochul trade barbs amid speculation Trump ally is jumping in gubernatorial race

‘SAFER TODAY’: ICE arrests over 200 illegal aliens in New York City’s ‘most crime-infested neighborhoods’

GATHERING INFO: ICE and DOGE seek sensitive data in crackdown on illegal immigration, waste: report

UNHEALTHY: HHS probing hospital over firing of nurse who blew whistle on minors getting gender treatments

‘WIDE FISSURE’: Federal judge temporarily restricts DOGE access to personalized Social Security data