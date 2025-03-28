Fox News Politics Newsletter: South Carolina Firing Squad

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content.

Here’s what’s happening…

-State Department will absorb remaining USAID programming as independent agency is dismantled

-Trump administration asks Supreme Court to review El Salvador deportation flight case

-Vance’s ‘America First’ approach goes global, takes hardline message to Greenland

South Carolina Firing Squad

A second South Carolina death row inmate has chosen execution by firing squad.

Mikal Mahdi, 41, will be put to death on April 11 after pleading guilty to murder for killing a police officer in 2004.

“Faced with barbaric and inhumane choices, Mikal Mahdi has chosen the lesser of three evils,” one of his lawyers, David Weiss, said in a statement. “Mikal chose the firing squad instead of being burned and mutilated in the electric chair, or suffering a lingering death on the lethal injection gurney.”…Read more

White House

‘WE AGREE ON MANY THINGS’: Trump holds ‘extremely productive call’ with Canadian prime minister

‘DUMB AND DANGEROUS’: Hillary Clinton blasts Trump administration ‘stupidity’ in blistering NY Times essay

World Stage

ICE COLD DIPLOMACY: US accuses Denmark of treating Greenlanders as ‘second-class citizens’ during Vance visit to Arctic base

VLAD AIN’T MAD: Putin says Trump plans for Greenland ‘has nothing to do’ with Russia

Capitol Hill

TO THE FRONT: House Judiciary calls on Biden DOJ prosecutor to testify in Dr. Eithan Haim case

CORRALLING THE COURTS: Josh Hawley believes his bill can stop ‘resistance’ judges from ‘provoking a crisis’

Across America

IT’S A ‘SNAP’: RFK Jr. backs WV push for SNAP waivers, work mandates under ‘MAHA’

‘ACTIVIST JUDGE’: Two trans inmates ordered back to women’s prisons in Reagan-appointed judge’s injunction

TRANS DAY OF VISIBILITY:Trans activists set ‘survival skills’ focus amid Trump’s executive orders for Trans Day of Visibility weekend

‘ONLY PRIORITY’: HUD chief puts illegal aliens living in govt-funded housing on notice: Americans are ‘our only priority’

‘UNPRECEDENTED’: IRS sharing info with ICE would put illegal immigrants between ‘rock and a hard place’: expert

‘YOU BREAK HIS NECK’: Dem candidate caught on camera applauding notorious antisemite’s violent rhetoric: ‘You break his neck’

CAMPAIGN KICKOFF: Trump ally Donalds kicking off campaign in race to succeed Florida Gov. DeSantis

PARTY ON FIRE: Democratic Party insiders dismayed after DNC meeting goes off the rails in ‘Titanic’- style anti-Trump forum

GOLDEN TICKET: Newsom-backed San Francisco speed camera program fines certain drivers more than others