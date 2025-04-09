Fox News Politics Newsletter: ‘Spine of steel’, willing to deal

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content.

-Here’s the list of books the Naval Academy removed from its library during DEI purge

–Supreme Court sides with Trump over fired probationary federal employees

-Judge Boasberg cancels planned hearing to review Trump deportations

‘All options are on the table’

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt insisted Tuesday that “all options are on the table for each country” when it comes to making deals over the latest U.S. tariffs, but warned those who retaliate that President Donald Trump “has a spine of steel and he will not break.”

Leavitt said since Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariff announcements, 70 countries have already reached out to the president to begin negotiations.

“On the other hand, countries like China who have chosen to retaliate and try to double down on their mistreatment of American workers are making a mistake. President Trump has a spine of steel and he will not break,” Leavitt added, referencing 34% retaliatory tariffs that China unveiled against the U.S. last week…Read more

White House

‘Vital’ action: Protecting the playing field: GOP urges governors to take action on women’s sports

‘MANY FAILURES’: Whistleblower exposes how fired Biden-era official was soft on China, prioritized DEI

COSTLY CRIME: Trump admin unveils plan costing migrants massive fine for every day they don’t self-deport

‘TRULY A MORON’: Elon Musk spars with Peter Navarro: ‘Dumber than a sack of bricks’

PURGING THE PENTAGON: Trump admin fires Navy admiral at NATO targeted by conservative group

FIRST ON FOX: New 6-figure ad touts Trump policies that have key industry ‘booming’: ‘You voted for it’

LAUNCH SEQUENCE: Trump assassination attempt suspect Ryan Routh sought rocket launcher from Ukraine

‘GOLDEN AGE’: Trump crypto chief says we are in the ‘golden age’ for digital assets, ‘clearing the deck’ of Biden barriers

World Stage

‘KIND OF LAMENTABLE’: China says JD Vance’s comments about ‘peasants’ are ‘words that lack knowledge and respect’

RED SEA RESET: New Navy Chief ‘regrets’ costly missile strikes against Houthis, pushes for cheaper Red Sea defense

‘DOMINANT POWER’: White House: US will lead in AI, but China is catching up

Capitol Hill

BATTLE OF THE CHAMBERS:House Republicans worry even Trump can’t save them as tax cuts, budget bill hang in balance

‘COMPLETE 180 DEGREE FLIP’: House Democrat says he’d vote to protect Trump’s tariff plan, worries White House will stand down

EMOTIONALLY TAXING: Treasury Secretary Bessent to huddle with key Republican caucus as Trump enacts tariff plan

‘MAGA EXTREMISTS’: Jeffries claims Trump budget bill will steal food from ‘the mouths of babies’ while enriching billionaires

CHRIS’ CALL: Popular former Republican governor whom Trump urged to run for Senate makes his 2026 decision

NUCLEAR NOMINATION: Supporters defend Trump’s pick to control America’s nuclear arsenal before Senate grilling

FUNDRAISER-IN-CHIEF: Trump hauls in millions for House GOP 2026 war chest as Dems taunt they are ‘running scared’

‘ENOUGH IS ENOUGH’: GOP Rep. touts GOP effort to pass bill cracking down on ‘rogue’ judges

Across America

FLORIDA TARGETS DEI: Florida AG bans law firms with DEI policies from serving as outside counsel

BRAINS AND BRASS: Elbridge Colby confirmed to top Pentagon policy post after hesitation from GOP hawks

‘SIGNIFICANT DANGER’: Migrant convicted of killing his son arrested by ICE years after initial deportation

TESTY OVER TARIFFS: Dem governors revolt against Trump’s ‘Liberation Day’ tariffs

TULSI’S TASK: Gabbard establishes new Intelligence Community task force to restore transparency

RESHAPING THE WORKFORCE: Noem offers Homeland Security employee buyouts in move to shrink department