Fox News Politics Newsletter: Taking It to the ‘Streets’

–Noncitizen voter crackdown led by GOP ahead of 2026 midterms

-4 of the biggest clashes between Kash Patel, Senate Dems at his confirmation hearing

-Trump health secretary nominee RFK Jr survives heated hearings ahead of crucial confirmation votes

The White House is blasting House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries after pledging to fight Republicans’ agenda “in the streets.”

“While President Trump remains focused on uniting our country and delivering the mandate set by the American people, the House Minority Leader, Hakeem Jeffries, incites violence calling for people to fight ‘in the streets’ against President Trump’s agenda,” White House deputy press secretary Kush Desai told Fox News Digital.

“This unhinged violent rhetoric is dangerous. Leader Jeffries should immediately apologize.”…Read more

‘CONCERNING’ CRASHES: Military aircraft collisions raise questions about training and equipment, expert says…Read more

‘COMPLETELY UNACCEPTABLE’: What to know about the mistakes made leading up to the fatal collision…Read more

BUTTI-JUDGMENT: Biden Transportation secretary blasts Trump after president excoriates him in press briefing…Read more

DANGER ZONE: Two planes aborted landings at Reagan National Airport due to helicopters in flight path in week before crash…Read more

‘BAD DECISIONS’: Trump orders assessment of aviation safety, names acting FAA administrator after deadly DC plane crash…Read more

NOWHERE TO RUN: Trump’s migrant DHS FBI crackdown leaves killers, rapists nowhere to run…Read more

GETTING THE BOOT: Trump issues unexpected ultimatum to senior FBI ranks…Read more

NICE TRY: Trump to sign memo lifting Biden’s last-minute collective bargaining agreements…Read more

‘VERY SERIOUS PROBLEM’: Trump facing first test in Africa amid bloody battles ‘over electric vehicle battery minerals’…Read more

AMERICAN HOSTAGE: First American hostage to be released from Gaza, Hamas says…Read more

‘REFUSE TO BE THEIR PUPPET’: Top 5 moments from Tulsi Gabbard’s confirmation hearing…Read more

CONFIRMED: Trump VA pick Doug Collins advances to full Senate vote…Read more

‘IN THE STREETS’: Trump White House demands apology after Jeffries calls for Dems to fight president’s agenda ‘in the streets’…Read more

FARM TEAM: After stinging election defeats, DNC eyes rural voters as key to midterm success…Read more

DRAFT DODGE: New FOIA on migrants potentially avoiding the draft could open new deportation predicate: attorneys…Read more

‘PUSHING RHETORIC’: Chicago mayor lambasts Trump, claims US being run like ‘had the Confederacy won’…Read more

LESSONS NOT LEARNED?: Democrats rally around lightening rod issue during unruly DNC debate despite voter backlash in 2024…Read more