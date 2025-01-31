Fox News Politics Newsletter: Trump Blasts DEI at the FAA

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, exclusive interviews and more Fox News politics content.

-Trump says Reagan National Airport crash could have been prevented: ‘CLEAR NIGHT’

-Anti-Trump FBI agent responsible for opening Jack Smith elector case against president: Whistleblower

–Patel flips script on Durbin with Biden reference after being pressed on J6 pardons: ‘Brutal reality check’

President Donald Trump set his sights on DEI standards at the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Thursday after a deadly in-air collision at the nation’s capital.

Trump, speaking to reporters in the White House briefing room, highlighted efforts by the Biden administration to lower aviation standards, though he acknowledged that the cause of Wednesday night’s crash has yet to be determined.

“We must have only the highest standards for those who work in our aviation system,” Trump said. “Only the highest aptitude — you have to be the highest intellect — and psychologically superior people, were allowed to qualify for air traffic controllers.”…Read more

KICKED OUT: Israel orders UNRWA to cease operations in country over terror ties: ‘miserably failed in its mandate’…Read more

EMOTIONAL RETURN: Moment IDF soldier is reunited with family seen on video…Read more

FINALLY FREE: Third round of hostage releases begins as part of Hamas’ Gaza ceasefire agreement with Israel…Read more

HELD UP: Netanyahu furious about chaotic handover of Israeli hostages from Hamas…Read more

MAKING THE CASE: Internal House GOP memo outlines case for Trump to buy Panama Canal…Read more

BACK FOR MORE: Trump HHS nominee RFK Jr returns to Capitol Hill for round 2 after heated first day of hearings…Read more

TULSI HITS TURBULENCE: Tension builds around Tulsi Gabbard’s confirmation with key GOP Senators undecided…Read more

‘FAKE CHRISTIAN’: First-term House Dem attacks WH press secretary Karoline Leavitt as ‘Fake Christian’…Read more

CLOCK IS TICKING: Bipartisan senators target fentanyl classification as lapse approaches…Read more

‘LIES AND SMEARS’: Tulsi Gabbard rails against Dem narrative she’s Trump’s and Putin’s ‘puppet’…Read more

‘CORRUPT’: Graham grills FBI nominee Patel over ‘disgusting’ and ‘corrupt’ Crossfire Hurricane probe…Read more

‘VERY TROUBLING’: Top Senate Intelligence Dem grills Gabbard if Edward Snowden is ‘brave’: ‘very troubling’…Read more

DH-YES: Senate confirms Kristi Noem as Trump’s Department of Homeland Security secretary…Read more

‘COUNT ON THAT’: Senate set for confirmation vote on Doug Burgum, Trump’s pick to lead the Interior Department…Read more

FREEZING FUNDS: Risch proposes bill to block US foreign aid from funding abortions…Read more

HAT IN THE RING: Former Michigan Rep. Mike Rogers considering GOP Senate run…Read more

CLOSING THE CABINET: Where Trump’s Cabinet nominees stand in Senate confirmation process…Read more

‘GROTESQUE’: Patel hammers ‘grotesque mischaracterizations’ from Dems amid fiery FBI confirmation hearing…Read more

IN THE HOT SEAT: Gabbard sheds light on Assad visit, expresses shock intelligence community showed no interest at the time…Read more

‘UNPRECEDENTED’ SITUATION: Los Angeles fire cleanup complicated by ‘unprecedented’ number of EVs with combustible lithium-ion batteries…Read more

CRASH TIMELINE: DC plane crash timeline: Midair collision involves 67 passengers, crew members, soldiers…Read more

‘PERSONAL ATTACKS’: Anti-Israel groups spray paint Columbia University building, ‘cemented’ sewage system…Read more

‘INAPPROPRIATE’ RISK: Army sec nominee questions whether military pilots should train near DC airport…Read more

PREVENTED: Gabbard says 9/11 likely could have been prevented if not for intelligence ‘stovepiping’…Read more

‘JUST DEVASTATED’: Miracle on the Hudson’s Capt. Sully reacts to deadly DC aircraft collision…Read more