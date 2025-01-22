Fox News Politics Newsletter: Trump Confidential

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, exclusive interviews and more Fox News politics content.

Here’s what’s happening…

– ‘Class act’ Barron Trump sets social media ablaze for shaking hands with Biden at dad’s inauguration

– Trump ‘articulated a playbook,’ experts say of his policy-oriented inaugural address

– Top 5 Inauguration Day moments

President Donald Trump pulled the security clearances of more than 50 national security officials who said Hunter Biden’s laptop had “all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation.”

A total of 51 former national security officials released a public letter in 2020 claiming that even though the laptop did not have “any evidence of Russian involvement,” it looked like a “Russian information operation.”

The letter came after the New York Post reported they had emails showing Hunter Biden coordinated for Joe Biden to meet with a top executive at Ukrainian energy company Burisma months before pressuring Ukrainian officials to oust a prosecutor investigating the company…Read more

FAILED TO DELIVER: Trump did not keep ‘Day 1’ promise to grant clemency to Ross Ulbricht, founder of Silk Road…Read more

READY, SET, GO: President Trump signed a record number of EOs on his first day in the Oval Office…Read more

‘UNACCEPTABLE RISK’: Federal judge blocks release of second volume of special counsel report to certain lawmakers…Read more

‘COMMON SENSE’: Trump DHS repeals key Mayorkas memo limiting ICE agents, orders parole review…Read more

JUST FOR THE TASTE OF IT: Trump brings back famous soda button to Oval Office desk…Read more

NEW HIRES: Trump nominees Collins, Stefanik to face Senate grilling while Bessent gets committee vote…Read more

TRUMP PROSECUTIONS: 4 Trump rivals that Biden didn’t pardon…Read more

‘READY TO FACE THEM’: Trump admin hits back as ACLU launches lawsuit on birthright citizenship: ‘Ready to face them’…Read more

‘HEARD AROUND THE WORLD’: Stefanik looks back to fiery exchanges with college leaders in Senate confirmation hearing: ‘watershed moment’…Read more

STEPPING IN: Trump’s House GOP allies push birthright citizenship bill after progressive fury at presidential order…Read more

‘UNCONSTITUTIONAL ORDER’: Blue-state governor bashes Trump birthright citizenship move…Read more

DEFENDING ‘BINARY REALITY OF SEX’: ‘Unlawful DEI-motivated’ workplace discrimination to be rooted out by Trump’s new acting EEOC chair…Read more

UTTER NEIN-SENSE: Stefanik excoriates Dem for Elon Musk ‘Nazi salute’ accusation…Read more

TAKING IT BACK’: Russia sounds off on Trump’s threat to retake the Panama Canal…Read more

‘WEIGHS ON ME EVERY DAY’: Israeli military chief steps down, citing responsibility for October 7 Hamas massacre…Read more

LAST ACT OF CRUELTY: What was in the brown bags handed to Israeli hostages released by Hamas?…Read more

AMERICA FIRST: World leaders react as Trump re-enters the White House…Read more

DC CRACKDOWN: Bipartisan lawmakers join forces to break up ‘out-of-touch’ DC power structure…Read more

‘WEAPON OF ABUSE’: Chip Roy leads House Republicans in effort to repeal law used by Biden administration to prosecute pro-lifers…Read more

TERMINATED: Coast Guard commandant terminated over border lapses, recruitment, DEI focus…Read more

CAUGHT: Massachusetts must pay feds $2.1B after mistakenly using pandemic funds to cover unemployment benefits…Read more

‘SKIRTING’ SCOTUS: Medical schools evading high court precedent on race-based admissions…Read more

‘LOUD AND CLEAR’: Border state’s legislature moves to back Trump’s ICE on deportations….Read more

BACK HOME: 2 Americans released in exchange for Taliban prisoner…Read more

COLD MURDER: Border Patrol agent killed in Vermont identified…Read more

TIDE CHANGE: DeSantis cites ‘Gulf of America’ in winter storm order after Trump rebranding…Read more

NUMBERS GAME: 4 states sue to block illegal migrants from census count used to assign congressional seats, electoral votes…Read more

