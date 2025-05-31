Fox News Politics Newsletter: Trump Notches Supreme Win on Deportations

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content. Here’s what’s happening…

SCOTUS Hands Trump a Win on Deportation Plans

The Supreme Court on Friday stayed a lower court order that blocked the Trump administration from deporting roughly 500,000 migrants from Cuba, Nicaragua, and Venezuela. The decision is a near-term victory for President Donald Trump as he moves to crack down on border security and immigration priorities in his second term.

The order stays, for now, a lower court ruling that halted Trump’s plans to terminate Temporary Protected Status (TPS) protections for some migrants living in the U.S., which allows individuals to live and work in the U.S. legally if they cannot work safely in their home country due to a disaster, armed conflict or other “extraordinary and temporary conditions.”

The stay, like many emergency orders handed down by the high court, was unsigned, and did not provide an explanation for the justices’ thinking… READ MORE

White House

OUT AND ABOUT: Obamas seen together for first time in six months as analyst sees ‘no love lost’ amid divorce murmurs

IMPOSTER AT LARGE: Alleged attempt to impersonate White House chief of staff under federal investigation

‘SCRIPTED’ PRESIDENT: New book exposes Biden’s ‘scripted’ Cabinet meetings amid alleged cognitive decline cover-up

CAMPUS SPIES: Spy surge sparks Trump visa crackdown on Chinese students

FULL ‘MAGA’ AHEAD: All aboard the WMAGA? Florida congressman wants to rename DC transit for Trump

DOGE

MISSION OVER: Elon Musk’s official role at Trump’s DOGE ends, but his political impact lingers ahead of midterms

DOGE’S BARK AND BITE: The budget cuts Musk couldn’t complete and what’s next for DOGE

ELON EXODUS: Elon Musk’s DOGE departure divides Capitol Hill

Capitol Hill

OLD GUARD CHALLENGED: Two longtime House Democrats face primary challenges from younger opponents

MIDNIGHT MANEUVERS: Inside the late-night drama that led to Trump’s tax bill passing by one vote

SANCTUARY SHOWDOWN: Top congressional committees launch probe into Nashville mayor accused of blocking ICE

Across America

AFTER THE FALL: Since Floyd riots culled monuments 5 years ago, leaders in ex-Confederate capital lament ‘s—t didn’t change’

FEWER, FASTER, GONE: CBP ends use of temporary migrant processing sites as apprehensions plummet

‘UGLY’ INDICTMENT: Wisconsin judge claims ‘absolute immunity,’ calls DOJ indictment an ‘ugly innovation’

‘PARTY LEFT ME’: Kentucky Senate Democrat switches to GOP in major blow to Dem gov Andy Beshear

CAMPUS CLASH: Harvard DHS lawsuit revives Supreme Court conflict of interest questions

OFF THE STREETS: ICE agents in Boston arrest migrant murderer, child rapists as Fox News rides along

SANCTUARY SHOWDOWN: Dem county executive dings Trump admin over sanctuary jurisdiction designation